Tottenham Injury Update: Return Dates for Kulusevski, Maddison, Kudus, Bentancur + Solanke (2026)

The injury woes of Tottenham Hotspur have been a constant companion this season, with the club's treatment room seemingly never-ending. As the club's interim head coach, Igor Tudor, continues to battle with a depleted squad, the fans are left wondering when the injury crisis will finally subside. With nine players currently out injured, the club's recent results have been a testament to the resilience of the players and the tactical acumen of the coaching staff. However, the long-term impact of these injuries on the team's performance and morale cannot be understated.

One of the most concerning injuries is that of Mohammed Kudus, who suffered a serious quad injury in January. The initial prognosis was that he would return after the international break, but with no game for three weeks after Sunday's encounter against Nottingham Forest, his return date remains uncertain. This raises a deeper question: how do clubs manage the rehabilitation of players with long-term injuries, especially when the calendar is packed with matches and the pressure is on to get players back on the pitch as soon as possible?

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Another player who has been struggling with injuries is Yves Bissouma, who suffered a muscle problem earlier this month. With eight Premier League appearances in a row under his belt, Bissouma was on a roll before the injury. The question now is: will he be able to return to action in time for the end of the season? The answer to this question will have a significant impact on Tottenham's chances of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League.

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In my opinion, the most fascinating injury story is that of Dejan Kulusevski. The Swede has been out since last April with a patella surgery, and his return date remains unknown. The key for Kulusevski is to be able to move without feeling pain or discomfort after a complicated knee injury. The graphic image he posted of the inside of his kneecap on Instagram certainly showed the severity of the operation. The fact that Sweden boss Graham Potter admitted that Kulusevski is not making progress as quickly as they would have liked is a cause for concern. What this really suggests is that the rehabilitation process for complex injuries can be a long and challenging journey, and the support of medical staff and coaches is crucial to a player's recovery.

The injury woes of Tottenham Hotspur are a stark reminder of the physical demands placed on professional athletes. With the calendar packed with matches and the pressure to perform at the highest level, the risk of injuries is ever-present. However, the club's ability to manage these injuries and get players back on the pitch is a testament to the resilience of the players and the tactical acumen of the coaching staff. As the season draws to a close, the club will be hoping that the injury crisis will finally subside and that the players will be able to return to action in time for the final push for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Tottenham Injury Update: Return Dates for Kulusevski, Maddison, Kudus, Bentancur + Solanke (2026)

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