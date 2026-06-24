Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: £100m Double Deal for Man City Stars Savinho and James Trafford? (2026)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to make a double transfer splash this summer, with a potential £100 million deal for two Manchester City stars. The first name linked is Savinho, a winger who has been attracting interest from Spurs for the past year. According to Fabrizio Romano, Savinho was 'ready' to join Tottenham 'one year ago', and this interest has persisted, with the player seemingly keen on a move. However, Manchester City's decision to keep Savinho and extend his contract in September may have complicated matters, as it suggests he is now a key part of their plans. Nonetheless, Tottenham's pursuit of Savinho continues, with negotiations ongoing over a potential fee of around £60 million. This development is particularly intriguing given the recent speculation about Tottenham's interest in James Trafford, another Manchester City player. Trafford, an England international, returned to City last summer but has been a bit-part player, with Gianluigi Donnarumma ahead of him in the pecking order. This has led to speculation that Trafford could be sold this summer to gain regular playing time elsewhere. Tottenham are reportedly 'primed' to sign Trafford as a £40 million replacement for Guglielmo Vicario, who is also linked with an exit. However, the club faces competition from three Premier League rivals: Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Leeds United. This multi-front battle for Trafford's signature adds an extra layer of complexity to Tottenham's summer transfer strategy. The potential double deal involving Savinho and Trafford is a fascinating development in the transfer window, especially given the high fees involved and the competition from other top clubs. It raises questions about the future of these players at Manchester City and the strategic moves of Tottenham to strengthen their squad. As the transfer window heats up, all eyes will be on these two players and the clubs involved, with the potential for a significant impact on the Premier League landscape.