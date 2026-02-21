Tottenham Hotspur Appoints Carlos Raphael Moersen as Director of Football Operations (2026)

Here’s a bold statement: Tottenham Hotspur is reshaping its future, and it’s starting with a game-changing appointment. Meet Carlos Raphael Moersen (Rafi), the newly appointed Director of Football Operations, a role designed to revolutionize the club’s approach to long-term success. But here’s where it gets intriguing—this isn’t just about hiring someone; it’s about building a modern, high-performance football structure that could redefine how clubs operate. And this is the part most people miss: Rafi’s role isn’t just administrative; it’s transformative, spanning player care, training ground operations, and even a renewed focus on Tottenham Hotspur Women’s football.

Rafi joins from City Football Group, where he spent over a decade in senior roles, most recently as Director of Football Transactions. His experience in navigating the complexities of global football models makes him a strategic addition to Tottenham’s Executive Leadership Team. But here’s the controversial bit: Can a single appointment truly shift the trajectory of a club’s success? Rafi’s track record suggests it’s possible, but only time will tell.

This move is part of a broader strategy that includes the upcoming appointment of Dan Lewindon as Performance Director and increased investment in the Academy. The goal? To create a seamless pipeline of talent ready for first-team football. But here’s the question: With so many moving parts, will this ambitious plan deliver the results fans are hoping for?

Sporting Director Johan Lange is confident, calling Rafi’s appointment ‘an important step’ in strengthening the club’s football structure. Yet, this raises another point of debate: In an era where football is as much about business as it is about sport, is Tottenham’s focus on long-term success a gamble or a masterstroke?

What do you think? Is Rafi’s appointment the key to Tottenham’s future, or is there more to the story? Let us know in the comments—we’re eager to hear your take on this bold new chapter for the club.