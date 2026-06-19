Tottenham Hotspur Accused of Editing Fans' Meeting Minutes: What Really Happened? (2026)

Tottenham Hotspur has found itself in a heated debate after being accused by the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust (THST) of selectively editing the minutes of a recent fans' meeting. The meeting, held on February 3rd, involved discussions between the THST and representatives from the Spurs board, including Chief Executive Vinai Venkatesham. The controversy arises from the THST's claim that the club omitted critical sections from the meeting minutes, specifically those addressing fans' concerns about the risk of relegation and the loss of belief following the Europa League win. The group also alleges that the club failed to include a statement expressing their welcome of the THST's input. The THST emphasizes the importance of transparency and accountability in such meetings, stating, 'As a democratic supporters' organization, we believe it is vital that supporters can see what issues are being raised with the club and how those issues are being discussed.' Tottenham has yet to respond to these allegations, leaving fans and supporters to speculate and discuss the implications of these claims.

Tottenham Hotspur Accused of Editing Fans' Meeting Minutes: What Really Happened? (2026)

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