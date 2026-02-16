Total Solar Eclipse 2026 & 2027: How to See the 'Eclipse of the Century' (2026)

The world is about to witness two total solar eclipses in the next two years, marking a rare and exciting opportunity for skywatchers and astronomy enthusiasts. The first eclipse, on August 12, 2026, will grace parts of Greenland, Iceland, and Spain, offering a unique experience for European observers. The second, on August 2, 2027, is being dubbed the 'Eclipse of the Century' and will last up to 6 minutes and 22 seconds, crossing parts of Spain, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Somalia.

The 2026 Eclipse: A Rare European Experience

The 2026 total solar eclipse will begin as an eclipsed sunrise in a remote part of northern Siberia, with the path of totality sweeping across eastern Greenland, the west coast of Iceland, and northern Spain. This marks the first total eclipse visible from mainland Europe since 1999. Cities like León, Burgos, and Valladolid in Spain will be the best places to witness totality, with the eclipse visible about 10 degrees above the horizon, roughly the width of your fist held at arm's length.

Totality will occur close to sunset, and clear skies are likely for both the eclipse and the peak of the annual Perseid meteor shower later that night. It may even be possible to spot a meteor in the twilight-like skies of totality, which will last less than two minutes.

The 2027 'Eclipse of the Century': A Once-in-a-Lifetime Spectacle

The 2027 event is a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle, with the total solar eclipse lasting up to 6 minutes and 22 seconds. The path of totality will touch parts of Spain, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Somalia. Observers near Luxor, Egypt, will enjoy the longest land-based totality of the 21st century.

A Lesser-Known Totality: Australia and New Zealand

Just beyond these two eclipses, on July 22, 2028, a total solar eclipse will cross Australia and New Zealand, with Sydney witnessing its first totality since 1857. This marks a boom time for eclipse chasers across the globe, offering a unique and rare experience for astronomy enthusiasts.

