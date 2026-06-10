Tory MP Richard Holden Kicked Out of PMQs: The Full Story (2026)

A heated exchange during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) led to a top Tory being ejected from the chamber by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle. The incident occurred when Keir Starmer, the Shadow Transport Secretary, mocked Richard Holden's potential defection to the Reform Party. Starmer's quip about Holden being a 'Reform defector' elicited loud cheers from the audience, prompting Sir Lindsay to intervene. The Speaker's response was swift and direct: 'Mr Holden, I think you need to leave. I've had enough.' This incident follows a similar pattern of defections and public criticism, as highlighted by Starmer's earlier mockery of Kemi Badenoch over the defection of Robert Jenrick. Badenoch, in response, accused the Prime Minister of hypocrisy, suggesting that if he were to sack everyone undermining his party, his frontbench would be empty. The tension between the parties and the personal dynamics among Tory MPs are at the forefront of this political drama, with defections and public criticism becoming a central theme.