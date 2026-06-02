Toronto TTC Customer Satisfaction & Ridership Down: What's the Problem? (2026)

Toronto's TTC ridership is experiencing a decline, and customer satisfaction is following suit, according to a recent report. This trend raises concerns about the transit agency's performance and its ability to meet the needs of its passengers. The report, presented to TTC commissioners, highlights a concerning 64% satisfaction rate, a significant drop from the target of 84%. This dip in satisfaction coincides with a 6.8% ridership shortfall in February, compared to budgeted numbers, and a 3.8% decline year-over-year. The CEO attributes the issue to extreme weather, economic slowdown, and immigration trends, but some argue that service reliability is a critical factor. The TTC's on-time performance is falling short, with buses, streetcars, and subways all missing the 90% target. This reliability issue is a growing concern, as it directly impacts the overall experience and trust in the transit system. The report also mentions a revenue shortfall of $8 million, further exacerbating the challenges. The situation is particularly frustrating for Councilor Josh Matlow, who emphasizes the need for a comprehensive plan to address these problems. He calls for improved service reliability, addressing mechanical issues, and ensuring the subway system isn't hindered by delays. The recent hydraulic fuel leaks on Line 2 serve as a stark reminder of the unacceptable delays and the need for better maintenance. Transit advocate Steve Munro supports the call for improved reliability and suggests that the TTC should focus on cleanliness, safety, and overall service quality across all modes of transportation. The TTC's challenges are not just financial but also operational, and the agency must take decisive action to regain customer trust and improve its overall performance. The report's findings highlight the importance of addressing these issues promptly to ensure a sustainable and reliable transit system for Toronto's residents.
Toronto TTC Customer Satisfaction & Ridership Down: What's the Problem? (2026)
References
- https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/ttc-ridership-satisfaction-survey-infrastructure-funding-9.7165158
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