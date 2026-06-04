Toronto Traffic: 100 Hours Lost in 2025 - What's Causing the Congestion? (2026)

Imagine spending four entire days stuck in traffic every year. That’s the reality for Toronto drivers, who lost an average of 100 hours to gridlock in 2025, according to TomTom’s latest traffic index. But here’s where it gets controversial: while Toronto has dropped from its 2023 title as North America’s worst city for traffic, experts warn this isn’t a cause for celebration just yet. Yes, it’s now ranked second in Canada behind Vancouver, but drivers still face a staggering 100 hours of lost time annually—nearly four hours more than in 2024. So, is this progress, or just a bandaid on a much bigger problem? And this is the part most people miss: the city’s traffic woes aren’t just about frustration; they’re a drag on quality of life and the economy. Matti Siemiatycki, director of the University of Toronto’s Infrastructure Institute, puts it bluntly: ‘Congestion is clearly still a major issue… losing 100 hours a year is a huge amount.’ But what’s causing this? And more importantly, what can be done about it? Let’s dive in.

TomTom’s index, released Monday, analyzed congestion levels, travel times, and speeds globally. In Toronto, drivers spend more time heading home than going to work—29 minutes to travel 10 kilometers in the morning rush, versus 34 minutes in the evening. That’s right: your evening commute is likely worse. Overall, the average travel time for 10 kilometers in central Toronto is 26 minutes and 40 seconds, a minute and eight seconds longer than in 2024. During rush hour, speeds drop to an average of 18.9 km/h, though highway driving fares slightly better at 53.6 km/h. Compare that to Vancouver, where drivers move at 18.3 km/h during rush hour—slightly faster, but still painfully slow. Here’s a bold take: could Toronto’s geography be less to blame than Vancouver’s, where bridges act as pinch points? Siemiatycki thinks so, noting Vancouver’s lack of tolls on these bridges doesn’t curb demand.

Toronto’s traffic troubles aren’t unique; it ranks ninth in North America, down two spots from 2024. But cities like Mexico City (75.9% congestion), Guadalajara (63.3%), and Los Angeles (59.8%) are far worse. So, what’s driving Toronto’s gridlock? Dr. Mahtot Gebresselassie, director of York University’s Accessible Transportation and Technology Lab, points to two key factors: ‘When the amount of traffic exceeds what the roads can handle, congestion happens.’ Ongoing roadwork and a growing population—Toronto added 125,000 residents between 2022 and 2023—only worsen the issue. Vehicle registrations have soared 26% since 2014, and while the city’s population dipped slightly in 2025, the push for workers to return to the office full-time is adding more cars to the road. For example, 60,000 Ontario Public Service employees are now commuting five days a week, with Rogers Communications workers following suit. Here’s a thought-provoking question: Is forcing workers back to the office exacerbating traffic? Gebresselassie thinks so: ‘If people are forced to work five days a week, we expect increased travel… and therefore, increased congestion.’

So, what’s the solution? Siemiatycki argues public transit must be a viable alternative to driving. But recent developments, like the Finch West LRT moving slower than buses, highlight the challenges. ‘Transit has to be fast and reliable,’ he says. ‘Otherwise, we’re always going to be stuck in this jam.’ Another idea? A congestion charge, like Manhattan’s $9 fee for vehicles south of Central Park during peak times. Since its implementation, New York has seen an 8-10% improvement in traffic. But here’s the controversial part: would Torontonians accept such a charge? Siemiatycki believes it could work: ‘If it can work in the Big Apple, it can work anywhere.’*

As Toronto grapples with its traffic woes, one thing is clear: there’s no quick fix. But the conversation is far from over. What do you think? Is a congestion charge the answer, or should the focus be on improving public transit? Let us know in the comments!