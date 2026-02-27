Toronto Snowstorm: Alberta Clipper Causes Travel Chaos | LIVE UPDATES (2026)

Live Updates: A Chaotic Commute in Toronto as Alberta Clipper Unleashes Snow on the GTA



A weather system known as the Alberta Clipper is currently blanketing Toronto with snow on this Wednesday, bringing about travel hazards across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) according to Environment Canada. This weather event is stirring up significant concerns for commuters navigating the city’s roadways.



Here’s a breakdown of what you should be aware of regarding today’s weather situation.



Key Updates:



* Areas including Toronto, Mississauga, and regions in southern York and Durham are currently under a snowfall warning, categorized as a yellow alert.



* Snow accumulation could reach up to 10 centimeters today.



* According to Environment Canada, the snowfall is expected to taper off by late afternoon or early evening.



* The eastern parts of the Toronto area are likely to experience more substantial snow than downtown and the western neighborhoods.



* This snowfall is occurring during an extended cold spell affecting the city.



12:30 p.m.



The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has announced that certain bus routes are avoiding problematic stops due to the adverse weather conditions.



29 Dufferin: Buses will not stop near Dufferin Street at Davenport Road on the north side because of weather issues.



— TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) January 21, 2026 (https://twitter.com/TTCnotices/status/2014013420165620012?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw)



12 p.m.



In Mississauga, salt trucks have been deployed as the city continues to contend with persistent flurries.



11 a.m.



Geoff Coulson, a meteorologist specializing in warnings with Environment Canada, indicated that the eastern sections of the GTA are set to receive notably more snow compared to the western areas of the region.



"In places like Scarborough, Pickering, Oshawa, and Whitby, we’re likely looking at nearly 10 centimeters of snow," he informed CP24.



On the other hand, downtown and western parts of the GTA are expected to see around five centimeters, he added.



"Lake effect snow will continue to influence this weather system," Coulson explained.



"Right now, it’s still organizing itself; however, as we enter the overnight hours and extend into Thursday, with winds blowing from the west off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, the traditional snow belt regions could experience significantly heavier snowfall."



He also noted that flurries might occur in Toronto on Thursday.



"Our ongoing weather narrative for the upcoming days centers around colder-than-normal temperatures," he said.



"Additionally, we’re monitoring another potential system on Sunday that might bring even more snow across the GTA."



9:30 a.m.



OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt reported that snow is now falling in areas north of Toronto.



"We expect a larger system to move through in the next hour or so," he cautioned, warning that blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility for drivers.



8:30 a.m.



CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter mentioned that light snowfall has begun in different parts of the GTA.



"The snow will continue to fall lightly throughout the day," he stated.



"The next major system could have a more significant impact on Sunday, with two out of three major forecasting models predicting 10 to 20 centimeters or possibly more, given the cold temperatures and lighter density of the snow."



7 a.m.



Toronto police are urging caution near Lake Ontario and within the Toronto Harbour.



"In recent weeks, fluctuating temperatures, high winds, and wave action have hindered consistent ice formation," the police warned in a news release.



"Even though temperatures are currently feeling like minus 20 degrees Celsius and colder, any ice that begins to form will be new and unstable, thus posing safety risks."



6:30 a.m.



Despite the inclement weather on Wednesday, no school bus cancellations have been reported in advance. Both the public and Catholic school boards in Toronto have confirmed that buses are operating and schools remain open.



6:15 a.m.



The snowfall on Wednesday coincides with Toronto facing frigid temperatures. The forecast indicates a high of -1°C this morning, but with the wind chill, it feels like -16°C. Interestingly, Wednesday is anticipated to be the warmest day of this week, with temperatures expected to plunge to a high of -11°C by Saturday.



6 a.m.



According to Environment Canada, the snow system on Wednesday will lead to slippery roads and limited visibility for motorists during the morning rush hour.



"An Alberta Clipper will sweep into the area, bringing snow that will start this morning, impacting the morning commute. The snowfall should ease by the afternoon or early evening, potentially affecting the evening commute as well," the national weather agency stated.



"Travel conditions may be difficult, and both roads and walkways will likely be challenging to navigate due to accumulating snow. Rush hour traffic could face significant disruptions, and visibility may be compromised at times."

