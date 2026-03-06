Toronto's Extreme Cold Weather: Wind Chills Drop to -35°C! | Weather Alert (2026)

Toronto's Bitter Cold: A Warning for All

Toronto is bracing for another night of bone-chilling cold, with wind chills dropping to -35 degrees Celsius. Environment Canada has issued a yellow cold warning, urging residents to take precautions as the city faces a heightened risk of frostbite and cold-related illnesses.

See Also
Toronto Police Corruption Scandal: 7 Officers Charged in Organized Crime InvestigationEnzo the Emu's Great Escape: How a Runaway Bird Became a Local Celebrity in Almonte, OntarioInquest into Police Shooting of Eishia Hudson: Uncovering the TruthU.S. House Votes Against Trump's Tariffs on Canada: What It Means

The national weather agency predicts a period of extremely low wind chills will persist through the night and into Sunday morning, with similar hazardous conditions returning Sunday night and Monday. Officials emphasize that extreme cold is a threat to everyone, especially vulnerable groups like young children, older adults, and those with chronic illnesses.

See Also
Ottawa Teen Dies After Quebec Ski Lift Accident | Tragic News Update

The advisory highlights the dangers of frostbite, which can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill. It encourages residents to cover up and take regular breaks if they must be outdoors.

Today's forecast shows sunny skies with northwest winds, but the wind chill will make it feel like -22 degrees Celsius, with a risk of frostbite. Tonight, a few clouds and light winds are expected, with temperatures dropping to -22 degrees Celsius and wind chill values near -30 degrees Celsius.

Vulnerable populations are at higher risk, and officials urge everyone to monitor weather alerts and forecasts as conditions evolve. Cold-related symptoms can include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain, numbness, and color changes in fingers and toes.

Stay informed and stay safe. Visit the weather hub for the latest updates on Toronto's forecast.

Toronto's Extreme Cold Weather: Wind Chills Drop to -35°C! | Weather Alert (2026)

References

Top Articles
Harvard's New Grading System: Capping A's to Combat Grade Inflation? | What It Means for Students
Becky Lynch's HUGE Announcement on WWE Raw! What's Next for The Man?
Superconductivity's Hidden Vibrations: Unlocking New Insights with Raman Response Theory
Latest Posts
Activists Replace Zuckerberg’s Name on SF Hospital with ICE Victims’ Names: Full Story
FDA Recalls Over 22,000 Bottles of Cholesterol Medication: What You Need to Know
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Kerri Lueilwitz

Last Updated:

Views: 5480

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (47 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kerri Lueilwitz

Birthday: 1992-10-31

Address: Suite 878 3699 Chantelle Roads, Colebury, NC 68599

Phone: +6111989609516

Job: Chief Farming Manager

Hobby: Mycology, Stone skipping, Dowsing, Whittling, Taxidermy, Sand art, Roller skating

Introduction: My name is Kerri Lueilwitz, I am a courageous, gentle, quaint, thankful, outstanding, brave, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.