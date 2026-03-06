Toronto's Extreme Cold Weather: Wind Chills Drop to -35°C! | Weather Alert (2026)

Toronto's Bitter Cold: A Warning for All

Toronto is bracing for another night of bone-chilling cold, with wind chills dropping to -35 degrees Celsius. Environment Canada has issued a yellow cold warning, urging residents to take precautions as the city faces a heightened risk of frostbite and cold-related illnesses.

The national weather agency predicts a period of extremely low wind chills will persist through the night and into Sunday morning, with similar hazardous conditions returning Sunday night and Monday. Officials emphasize that extreme cold is a threat to everyone, especially vulnerable groups like young children, older adults, and those with chronic illnesses.

See Also Ottawa Teen Dies After Quebec Ski Lift Accident | Tragic News Update

The advisory highlights the dangers of frostbite, which can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill. It encourages residents to cover up and take regular breaks if they must be outdoors.

Today's forecast shows sunny skies with northwest winds, but the wind chill will make it feel like -22 degrees Celsius, with a risk of frostbite. Tonight, a few clouds and light winds are expected, with temperatures dropping to -22 degrees Celsius and wind chill values near -30 degrees Celsius.

Vulnerable populations are at higher risk, and officials urge everyone to monitor weather alerts and forecasts as conditions evolve. Cold-related symptoms can include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain, numbness, and color changes in fingers and toes.

Stay informed and stay safe. Visit the weather hub for the latest updates on Toronto's forecast.