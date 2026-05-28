Toronto's Cold Snap Ends: Milder Weather Finally Arrives After 23 Days! (2026)

After enduring the longest cold spell in over ten years, Toronto residents are finally experiencing a welcome change in weather. This shift comes as a significant relief following a relentless freeze that persisted for more than three weeks.

For the first time in 23 days, the temperature in Toronto is predicted to rise above freezing on Tuesday, with Environment Canada forecasting a high of 0 degrees Celsius. However, it’s worth noting that the wind chill this morning makes it feel more like -9 degrees.

Good news continues as the national weather service anticipates a period of more temperate conditions throughout the week. The high temperatures are expected to remain around the freezing mark for the next several days, and on Family Day, we may even see the mercury climb to a pleasant 4 degrees Celsius.

As milder weather rolls in, it has brought along some snow, resulting in slick roads that commuters in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) had to navigate during Tuesday's morning rush hour.

CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter has predicted that Toronto could see up to four centimeters of snow accumulation today. "You might catch sight of a few isolated flurries this afternoon, but any snowfall should mostly wrap up by the end of the morning commute," he explained.

Looking ahead, Coulter mentioned that there could be more snow on Sunday; however, forecasts are not entirely consistent regarding the likelihood of significant accumulation from that system.

For the latest updates on Toronto's weather predictions, make sure to check out our dedicated weather hub (https://www.cp24.com/weather/).

This sudden arrival of milder weather raises questions about how such shifts affect daily life. Are you ready to enjoy a break from the cold, or do you miss the winter chill? Share your thoughts!