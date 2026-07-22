Toronto Rent Prices Hit 4-Year Low: Should You Move Now? (2026)

Toronto's Rental Market: A Tenant's Dream or a Temporary Dip?

The latest rental trends in Toronto are turning heads. With rent prices hitting a four-year low, tenants are suddenly finding themselves in the driver's seat. But is this a fleeting opportunity or a sign of a shifting market? Let's dive in.

A recent surge in condo inventory, coupled with a softer rental demand, has led to a significant drop in average rents for one- and two-bedroom apartments. This shift has given tenants an unusual advantage in negotiations.

The Numbers Don't Lie:

Toronto's one-bedroom rent averaged $2,183 in January, with two-bedrooms at $2,801, marking a four-year low.

Nationally, asking rents have been on a 16-month decline, with Canada's average rent dipping to a 31-month low of $2,057.

The influx of new condos is a key player, increasing supply and easing demand, according to a real estate expert.

A Tenant's Market:

Renters in Toronto are now in a position of strength. With more options available, they can negotiate not only lower rents but also additional perks. This includes free months, utilities, internet benefits, and flexible lease terms.

But here's the catch: Toronto's real estate market is notoriously pricey, with 70% of renters spending over 30% of their monthly income on rent, according to a recent survey. So, this dip in prices is a welcome relief.

The Big Picture:

A new report by Rentals.ca and Urbanation reveals that rent prices are dropping across Canada, with Toronto leading the way. The average one-bedroom rent in January was $2,183, a 7.2% decrease from the previous year. Two-bedroom rents also saw a substantial 8.6% drop to $2,801.

To understand the implications, we spoke to realtor Will Doyle.

Unlocking Negotiation Power:

Renters now have the upper hand when it comes to lease terms. Doyle confirms that tenants can secure better deals, negotiate rent prices, and even discuss additional benefits with landlords. This includes free months, utilities, and internet perks.

"This is a tenant's market... The urgency is gone. Tenants can now negotiate, and some are getting great deals." - Will Doyle, Realtor

The Million-Dollar Question: Move Now or Wait?

The market seems favorable for tenants, but should they jump at the opportunity or hold out for even lower prices?

While market trends can be unpredictable, Doyle suggests that tenants' luck may not last forever. However, for those already planning to move, now could be the perfect time.

"Rent prices might continue to fall, but there's no guarantee. If you're ready to move, you can find great deals and negotiate even further." - Will Doyle

And this is the part most people miss: Is this a temporary market correction, or is Toronto's rental market undergoing a more permanent shift? Share your thoughts in the comments below! Are you a tenant planning to negotiate your lease? Or a landlord navigating this new landscape? We'd love to hear your perspective.