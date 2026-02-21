Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights | Game Preview, Lineups & Key Insights | NHL 2026 (2026)

Get ready for an electrifying clash as the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Vegas Golden Knights! This highly anticipated game, number 51 in the season, promises to be a thrilling spectacle.

The Return of a Hometown Hero: Mitch Marner's Homecoming

Marner's return to Toronto is sure to stir emotions, but as the players say, it's just another game. The focus is on the points and the intense atmosphere that will undoubtedly charge up the SBA.

But here's where it gets controversial... Should the fans boo Marner? While some may see it as a sign of disrespect, others argue it's a way to show their passion and loyalty to the team. What do you think?

Let's dive into the projected lines and get a glimpse of the strategies each team will employ to secure a victory.

Projected Lines:

Toronto Maple Leafs:

Forwards:

- Bobby McMann, Auston Matthews, Max Domi

- Matias Maccelli, John Tavares, Matthew Knies

- Easton Cowan, Nic Roy, Nick Robertson

- Steven Lorentz, Scott Laughton, Calle Jarnkrok

Defensemen:

- Jake McCabe, Oliver Ekman-Larsson

- Morgan Rielly, Brandon Carlo

- Simon Benoit, Troy Stecher

Goaltenders:

- Starter: Anthony Stolarz

- Backup: Joseph Woll

Extras: Henry Thrun, Jacob Quillan, Philippe Myers

Injured: William Nylander, Chris Tanev, Dakota Joshua, Dakota Mermis

Vegas Golden Knights:

Forwards:

- Ivan Barbashev, Jack Eichel, Mark Stone

- Pavel Dorofeyev, Mitch Marner, Reilly Smith

- Keegan Kolesar, Tomas Hertl, Braeden Bowman

- Cole Reinhardt, Tanner Laczynski, Alexander Holtz

Defensemen:

- Noah Hanifin, Rasmus Andersson

- Jeremy Lauzon, Shea Theodore

- Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Goaltenders:

- Starter: Adin Hill

- Backup: Akira Schmid

Injured/Out: Alex Pietrangelo, Brandon Saad, William Karlsson, Brayden McNabb, Carter Hart, Brett Howden, Colton Sissons

Game Preview:

The Maple Leafs, with a record of 24-17-9, face a tough challenge against the Golden Knights, who stand at 24-13-12. Both teams are battling for crucial points, and the return of Anthony Stolarz to the crease for the Knights provides a significant boost.

Craig Berube, the Knights' head coach, praises Stolarz's hard work and readiness, emphasizing the importance of his presence in goal. He also highlights the impact of Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who has fought through injuries to remain a key part of the team.

For the Maple Leafs, Morgan Rielly acknowledges the importance of the game and the need to focus on their own performance, despite the emotional return of Marner. Jake McCabe, who has experience matching up against Marner, highlights his intelligence and skill, emphasizing the need for awareness when facing him.

TV Info:

Catch all the action live on Sportsnet at 7:00 p.m. EST. Don't miss this exciting matchup!

And this is the part most people miss... It's not just about the players on the ice. It's about the passion, the strategy, and the unspoken stories behind each game. So, will you be tuning in? And what's your take on the potential booing of Marner? Let's discuss in the comments!