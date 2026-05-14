Toronto Blue Jays Sign Ernie Clement and Daulton Varsho: Breaking Down the Deals (2026)

Breaking News: The Toronto Blue Jays are making moves, securing deals with key players Ernie Clement and Daulton Varsho to avoid arbitration! This proactive approach signals the team's commitment to building a competitive roster. Let's dive into the details.

According to reports, the Blue Jays have reached an agreement with Ernie Clement on a $4.6 million contract for the 2026 season. Meanwhile, Daulton Varsho has settled with the team for $10.75 million. These deals are crucial for the team's financial planning and roster stability.

Ernie Clement, who played a significant role last season, is set to continue his contributions. In 157 games, he posted a 4.3 WAR, batting .277 with 151 hits, 9 home runs, and 50 RBIs, boasting a .711 OPS. Clement's performance was particularly notable during the team's World Series run, where he hit an impressive .416 in 18 postseason games, recording a major-league record 30 hits, along with a home run, 9 RBIs, and a .977 OPS.

Clement, drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft, made his debut with the Cleveland Guardians in 2021. After being waived by Cleveland in September 2022, he finished the season with the Oakland Athletics before joining the Blue Jays ahead of the 2023 season. He is under team control through 2028.

Now, let's talk about Daulton Varsho. He's inked a deal for $10.75 million with the Blue Jays. Varsho, in his third season with the team in 2025, was limited to just 71 games due to injury. He batted .238 with 58 hits, 20 home runs, 55 RBIs, and an OPS of .833. Notably, he is a Gold Glove winner from 2024. In 18 playoff games, Varsho hit .227 with 17 hits, 3 home runs, 10 RBIs, and an OPS of .667.

Varsho, a native of Marshfield, WI, and the son of former major leaguer Gary Varsho, spent his first three seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was acquired by the Blue Jays before the 2023 season in a trade involving Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno. Varsho is set to become a free agent next offseason.

But here's where it gets controversial... Do you think these deals are fair value for the players? Are the Blue Jays making the right moves to contend for a championship? Share your thoughts in the comments below! What do you think about Varsho becoming a free agent next offseason?