Torbay's Elderly Care in Crisis? Partnership Faces 'Devastating' End (2026)

The potential termination of a vital health partnership could lead to catastrophic consequences.

By Miles Davis

Devon Political Reporter

A groundbreaking collaboration designed to provide care for the elderly and disabled is currently under threat, primarily due to an annual deficit of approximately £35 million. This integrated healthcare agreement, which has existed between Torbay Council and the local health trust for over two decades, has been praised for its effectiveness in alleviating pressure on hospital capacities.

The Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust (TSDFT) has stated that it is "reviewing the future of our long-standing partnership" with Torbay Council, emphasizing the necessity to maintain "safe, high-quality, and financially sustainable" services.

Susie Colley, a former nurse and advocate for health services in Torbay, expressed her deep concern about the ramifications of losing this partnership, particularly for social care, which she described as potentially "devastating."

A recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission rated the service as "good," highlighting the effective strategies implemented to "prevent, delay, or reduce care needs" and underscoring a "strong focus on hospital discharge and recovery at home."

In Torbay, over 27% of the population is aged 65 and older, significantly higher than the national average of approximately 19%, according to the Care Quality Commission.

Colley remarked, "We have a considerable number of elderly residents here, and the loss of this partnership would drastically affect the overall wellbeing of our community. We must not disregard such an essential service; financial difficulties do not arise overnight. It’s crucial that we engage in serious discussions to resolve these issues effectively."

While the NHS is responsible for providing hospital services, local councils are tasked with delivering other care services to elderly and disabled individuals. In Torbay, the council allocates around £66 million annually for these services.

Dave Thomas, the Conservative leader of Torbay Council, affirmed the success of the partnership and expressed his commitment to exploring methods of "managing change" to ensure its continuity.

He voiced his concerns, stating, "I fear that the repercussions for our residents would be profoundly detrimental. We need to devise a strategy to navigate through these challenges."

On the other hand, Liberal Democrat MP Steve Darling accused the health trust of fiscal mismanagement. He asserted, "They have failed to appropriately oversee the service, leading to an over-medicalization of patients, which incurs additional costs. After exceeding their budget, they now intend to revert responsibility back to the council, which I find utterly unacceptable."

The chief executive of TSDFT strongly refuted claims of financial mismanagement, explaining, "Demand for services has surged dramatically, resulting in a 36% increase in costs over the past three years. This rate of growth is simply unsustainable given the current NHS budgets and annual funding we receive. We will inevitably need to make some challenging decisions regarding our future investments in NHS resources."

Currently, the government is conducting a review led by Baroness Louise Casey to evaluate how adult social care should be reformed nationwide. The leader of Torbay Council noted that Baroness Casey had visited the area to observe the functioning of the partnership firsthand.

Camille Oung, a fellow at the Nuffield Foundation and an authority on adult social care, commented, "Realistically, the government will face tough choices ahead. Social care is just as crucial as the NHS, and for these services to function collaboratively, they require adequate funding."

A conclusive decision regarding the future of the partnership is expected to be reached during a TSDFT board meeting scheduled for March.