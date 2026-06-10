Toprak Razgatlioglu's MotoGP Challenge: Adapting to Yamaha's Rear Wing Issue (2026)

Toprak Razgatlioglu's MotoGP Challenge: Overcoming Yamaha's Rear Wing Hurdle

A towering presence in the MotoGP world, Toprak Razgatlioglu, faces a unique dilemma. The 6ft1 rider, a three-time World Superbike champion, is grappling with Yamaha's rear wing regulations during testing. Here's the catch: his height, combined with the seat unit, causes his bike to exceed the height limit when using rear wings.

But here's where it gets intriguing: Razgatlioglu, a rookie with Pramac MotoGP, is determined to find a solution. He's experimenting with an older seat unit that accommodates the wings, and surprisingly, it's enhancing his braking performance. But there's a twist: he must adapt his riding style to stay within the rules.

"I feel much better with the wings; the bike stops better," Razgatlioglu revealed. But the challenge lies in adjusting his Superbike-honed stop/go style to suit MotoGP. He's learning to maintain higher corner speeds, a crucial skill in this racing class.

And this is the part most riders overlook: studying the masters. Razgatlioglu observed Marc Marquez's lines through corners, especially the tricky corner five. He's adapting his style, aiming to race and fight with the champion, a testament to his ambition.

As Razgatlioglu navigates these challenges, one question lingers: Can he find the perfect balance between his natural style and MotoGP's demands? Will he master the art of wing-assisted braking while adhering to regulations? Share your thoughts below, especially if you think this is a common issue for taller riders in MotoGP.