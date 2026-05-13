Top Used EVs with Longest Real-World Range in Australia (2026)

The electric vehicle (EV) market is experiencing a surge in Australia, driven by soaring petrol costs and a shift in consumer priorities. This trend is particularly interesting, as it marks a significant change in the mindset of Australian car buyers. Personally, I think this shift is a fascinating development, as it challenges the notion that driving range was once a key barrier to EV adoption in the country. What makes this phenomenon even more intriguing is the role of affordable Chinese electric cars, which are now a major factor in the surge in used EV sales. In my opinion, this trend is a testament to the power of cost-effectiveness and the growing acceptance of EVs as a practical and affordable alternative to traditional cars. The data from the Australian Automotive Dealers Association (AADA) shows that used EV sales more than doubled between February and March 2026, increasing from 3176 to 7557. This is a significant increase, and it suggests that Australians are now more open to the idea of buying used EVs. The AADA CEO, James Voortman, attributes this trend to rising fuel prices, which are clearly influencing consumer behavior. He believes that the cost of ownership is now a top priority for buyers, and this is reshaping their thinking about their next vehicle. The AAA's real-world program offers insight into how some popular EVs perform in 'real-world' conditions. The program has tested the real-world range of 15 popular electric cars on a single full charge across a 93km circuit in Geelong, Victoria. The results show that the 2025 Kia EV5 Air Long Range variant recorded the largest real-world range of 537km, while the 2024 BYD Seal Premium achieved a maximum distance of 488km. The AAA's data also reveals a significant variance between the real-world results and the mandated lab results, with some models showing a discrepancy of up to 25%. This raises a deeper question about the accuracy of EV range claims and the need for more transparent testing methods. What many people don't realize is that an EV's maximum real-world driving range depends on several external factors, such as an individual driver's habits, vehicle weight, and weather. This means that the real-world range of an EV can vary significantly from the advertised range, and it's essential to consider these factors when making a purchase decision. The AAA's data also highlights the growing popularity of Chinese electric cars in Australia. The BYD Sealion 7, for example, has found favor among new car buyers, with BYD accruing 4468 sales so far this year. The AADA attributes this trend to the affordability of Chinese electric cars, which are now a key factor in the surge in used EV sales. The BYD Sealion 7, which achieved a maximum real-world range of 469km, is a prime example of this trend. The AAA's real-world program also tested the 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range, which achieved 490km on a single charge, and the 2025 Tesla Model Y RWD, which recorded a maximum driving distance of 450km. The results show that Tesla's models are performing well in real-world conditions, with a discrepancy of only 3% between the real-world result and the claimed WLTP range. In conclusion, the surge in used EV sales in Australia is a significant development that is reshaping the automotive landscape. The trend is driven by rising fuel prices and a shift in consumer priorities, with cost-effectiveness and practical considerations now taking precedence over driving range. The AAA's real-world program offers valuable insights into the performance of popular EVs, and it highlights the need for more transparent testing methods. The growing popularity of Chinese electric cars is also a significant trend, and it suggests that the EV market is becoming more diverse and competitive. From my perspective, this trend is a positive development, as it opens up new opportunities for consumers and challenges the dominance of traditional car manufacturers. It's an exciting time for the EV market, and I'm eager to see how it evolves in the coming years.