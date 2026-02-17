Top Upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Games & Accessories for January & February 2026 (2026)

Upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Games & Accessories for January & February 2026: A Look Ahead

The new year brings a plethora of video games, and 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting one for Nintendo Switch 2 players. After a steady start, the releases are coming fast, and there's a lot to look forward to, with potential surprises on the horizon.

January's Highlights:

February's Anticipation:

  • Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Switch 1 & 2, Game-Key Card): (February 5th)

    • Square Enix's reimagined classic takes players on a journey to fix the past and save the present. A Game-Key Card release.

  • Mario Tennis Fever (Switch 2): (February 12th)

    • The latest Mario Tennis game brings over-the-top tennis action, featuring unconventional techniques and pyrotechnics.

  • Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties (Switch 2, Game-Key Card): (February 12th)

    • Sega's Yakuza series finally comes to Nintendo, offering an extreme remake of Yakuza 3 with added depth and emotion.

  • Resident Evil Requiem (Switch 2, Game-Key Card): (February 27th)

    • A brand-new survival horror entry, Resident Evil Requiem, promises an immersive experience on Nintendo Switch 2, alongside other platforms.

Accessories and More:

  • A range of Switch 2 accessories and eShop credit are also on the horizon, offering players even more ways to enhance their gaming experience.

Stay tuned for more updates as we count down to the release of these exciting games and accessories. Let us know in the comments if you've pre-ordered any of these must-have titles!

