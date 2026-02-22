Top Teams Winning Big This Winter Before Spring Training 2026 | Dodgers, Blue Jays & More (2026)

The MLB Offseason: A Winter of Big Moves and High Hopes

The baseball world is buzzing with anticipation as the 2026 season approaches. The crack of the bat and the pop of the mitt will soon fill the air, but before that, let's dive into the teams that have dominated the offseason and fueled excitement for the upcoming campaign.

But first, a bold statement: The Dodgers and White Sox, two teams with recent World Series appearances, aren't the only ones making headlines this winter. Several clubs have pulled off impressive moves, setting the stage for a thrilling season ahead.

Dodgers: Reigning Champs Reload

The Dodgers, fresh off back-to-back World Series titles, weren't content to rest on their laurels. They made a splash by signing the top closer on the market, Edwin Díaz, to a three-year, $69 million deal. But they didn't stop there. In a move that shocked the baseball world, they landed the No. 1 free agent, Kyle Tucker, with a four-year, $240 million contract. Is this the move that solidifies their dynasty?

Blue Jays: Building on Success

The Blue Jays, coming off a thrilling run to the American League championship, wasted no time in bolstering their roster. They signed Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million deal, securing a frontline starter. Toronto also added Cody Ponce and Tyler Rogers to strengthen their pitching staff. But the big question is: Can they finally bring the World Series title back to Canada?

Mets: A New Look in New York

The Mets had a busy winter, but it was their recent moves that grabbed headlines. They traded for White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr., signed Bo Bichette to a hefty contract, and acquired Brewers ace Freddy Peralta. These moves have transformed the Mets into a team with a brand-new identity and high expectations. Are the Mets the dark horse of the National League?

Cubs: A Quiet Start, Then a Splash

The Cubs started the offseason quietly but made a huge splash by signing Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175 million deal. This move, along with the addition of Tyler Austin and the trade for Edward Cabrera, has given the Cubs a solid foundation for the upcoming season. Will these moves be enough to propel the Cubs back into playoff contention?

Orioles: A Bold Offseason

The Orioles, under the leadership of Mike Elias, have been building a young core. This winter, they made a big splash by trading for Taylor Ward and signing Ryan Helsley and Pete Alonso to multi-year deals. These moves signal a win-now mentality for a team eager to make a statement. Can the Orioles rise above the tough AL East and become a serious contender?

Pirates: Breaking the Bank

The Pirates, looking to end a postseason drought dating back to 2015, made some surprising moves. They signed All-Star Ryan O'Hearn and acquired Brandon Lowe, addressing their offensive struggles. The addition of Jhostynxon Garcia provides offensive upside. Have the Pirates done enough to compete in a tough division?

White Sox: Japanese Sensations

The White Sox made headlines with their signing of Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami, a potential power threat. They also bolstered their pitching staff with left-hander Anthony Kay and reliever Seranthony Domínguez. The acquisition of Luisangel Acuña and Truman Pauley adds depth to their roster. Will these moves be enough to keep the White Sox in the playoff hunt?

As the snow melts and spring training approaches, these teams have given fans plenty to talk about. The 2026 season promises to be a thrilling ride, with several clubs making bold moves to challenge the established powers.

What do you think about these offseason moves? Are there any teams you believe have a legitimate shot at dethroning the Dodgers? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!