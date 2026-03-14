Top Subway and Trash Videos New Yorkers Loved in 2025 (2026)

Imagine a year where the very things that define New York City – its intricate subway system and the endless battle against trash – seemed to be in constant crisis. That was 2025. What New Yorkers chose to watch online that year paints a vivid picture of their concerns, their hopes, and even their frustrations. And trust me, it's a revealing snapshot.

In 2025, the city's subway system endured what was widely considered its worst summer in seven years. Yes, seven years. So, is it any wonder that Gothamist readers devoured every video promising even the slightest improvement? Whether it was a sneak peek at a new, potentially less confusing subway map or the unveiling of futuristic train cars on their beloved lines, these videos went viral. It just goes to show, as the saying goes, "everyone takes the train" – and everyone suffers when it's delayed!

But here's where it gets controversial... Are these improvements actually improving things, or are they just Band-Aids on a much deeper problem? Are we focusing on the cosmetic changes while neglecting the fundamental issues plaguing the MTA? Let me know what you think in the comments below!

Then there's the ever-present issue of trash. Before Mayor Eric Adams launched his ambitious "trash revolution," many New Yorkers wondered: were we really handling our waste effectively? The answer, judging by the viewership of videos showcasing innovative garbage disposal tactics, was a resounding "no!" People were eager to see how these new strategies would play out, hoping for a cleaner, less rat-infested city. This leads to another question: Are these new methods truly effective, or are they just shifting the problem elsewhere? Are we addressing the root causes of our trash woes, or simply rearranging the garbage?

And this is the part most people miss... Beyond the trains and the trash, our readers were also glued to videos featuring the candidates vying for office in that year’s historical election. Why historical? Because the political landscape was shifting, and the choices New Yorkers made at the ballot box would have profound implications for the city's future.

These key issues, along with a few unexpected surprises, shaped Gothamist's 11 most-watched videos of 2025. Let's dive in:

The MTA Debuts its Open Gangway Subway Trains: (Instagram) Imagine walking freely between subway cars! Transit reporter Ramsey Khalifeh captured the debut of the MTA’s first “open gangway” trains, eliminating those sometimes-claustrophobic doors between cars. One rider even called them “refreshing.” The MTA Unveils its New Subway Map: (Instagram) The subway system's evolution continued with the unveiling of the first full redesign of the subway map since 1979! That's decades of navigating with the same old map! Stephen Nessen covered this momentous occasion. Brooklyn Driver Sentenced to Up to 9 Years for Crash that Killed a Mother and 2 Daughters: (Instagram) This video is a stark reminder of the human cost of reckless behavior. Miriam Yarimi pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter for the tragic deaths of a mother and her two children. Brittany Kriegstein captured Yarimi's emotional apology to the victims' family. See Also Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration 2025: Final Performance Date Confirmed at Walt Disney World! Bill de Blasio says Andrew Cuomo should not be mayor: (Instagram) Political drama! Jessica Gould caught former Mayor Bill de Blasio delivering his unfiltered opinion on the mayoral election: His old rival, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, should not be mayor. New York City rolls out modern garbage trucks in Harlem: (Instagram) As part of his "trash revolution," Mayor Adams introduced a fleet of brand-new, ultra-expensive garbage trucks in Harlem. Liam Quigley explored this initiative. Did Zohran Mamdani's Spanish-language video change the game?: (YouTube) Then-candidate Zohran Mamdani released a Spanish-language ad that was hailed as a game-changer. Elizabeth Kim and Sean Carlson analyzed the ad as part of the “Politics Brief” series. The MTA is testing new subway gates: (TikTok) The MTA began testing new subway gates to combat fare evasion. But here's the kicker: Ramsey Khalifeh spoke to New Yorkers who were already brainstorming ways to outsmart the new gates! What we know about the federal immigration raid in Chinatown: (Facebook) Outrage and concern erupted after federal agents detained several people in Chinatown. Giulia Heyward documented the unfolding events. Garbage bins are coming to Brooklyn: (Instagram) Mayor Adams' anti-rat and anti-garbage campaign continued with the installation of trash bins in parking spots across Brooklyn. The goal? To eliminate those unsightly and unhygienic piles of garbage bags on sidewalks. The guy behind the 'Friend' ads is tired of talking to New Yorkers: (TikTok) You've seen the ads for Friend, the AI necklace. Ryan Kailath spoke to Friend CEO Avi Schiffmann, who, unlike his AI creation, admitted he was tired of talking to New Yorkers! Rep. Nadler’s staff release full video of federal agents handcuffing aide: (YouTube) Rep. Jerry Nadler’s office shared surveillance footage showing a confrontation between his staff and Homeland Security officers, culminating in a congressional aide being handcuffed. Arya Sundaram covered the incident, and Nadler called for a congressional inquiry.

So, what does all this tell us? New Yorkers are resilient, resourceful, and deeply invested in the future of their city. They care about their commute, their environment, and their political representation. But more than that, they're not afraid to question the status quo and demand better. What do you think of these top videos? Do they accurately reflect the concerns of New Yorkers in 2025? And what do you predict will be the top videos of 2026? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

We’ll keep following the stories New Yorkers care about in 2026. Watch and share our videos on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.