Top Prospects Dominate the Team of the Week: MLB Pipeline's Latest Picks (2026)

The 2026 season has been a rollercoaster for the Giants, but their farm system is shining. For the fifth time in six weeks, San Francisco has a player on the Prospect Team of the Week, with six different prospects making the cut. The latest addition is Josuar Gonzalez, the crown jewel of the 2025 international class. But it's not just the Giants who are dominating. The Rays and Mariners are also making frequent appearances, and the Guardians have two representatives, including Ralphy Velazquez, another Top 100 prospect. This week's standout players include Malcolm Moore, Luke Hill, Jacob Gonzalez, Austin Overn, Raudi Rodriguez, Kane Kepley, Kash Mayfield, and Karson Milbrandt. Each of these players is making waves in their respective leagues, showcasing their talent and potential. From power-hitting catchers to speedy outfielders and dominant pitchers, these prospects are shaping the future of their teams. The Giants, in particular, have a loaded farm system with shortstops Luis Hernández, Jhonny Level, and Gavin Kilen, all vying for a spot in the lineup. With their impressive performances, these prospects are not only earning recognition but also building their cases for a future role in their organizations. The Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week is a testament to the depth and talent within the minor leagues, offering a glimpse into the exciting future of Major League Baseball.

Top Prospects Dominate the Team of the Week: MLB Pipeline's Latest Picks (2026)

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