Top Nike Sneakers Releasing in January 2026 - Best Releases Guide (2026)

The sneaker world is buzzing with anticipation as January brings a unique twist to the usual release frenzy. The new year's first month promises a mysterious start, with many highly-anticipated drops kept under wraps until the last minute.

But fear not, sneakerheads! Despite the initial hush, Nike is gearing up for some exciting launches. Among these is Devin Booker's second signature shoe, the Nike Book 2, which rises like the sun with its gradient Swoosh and midsole design. And for those seeking an innovative edge, the Nike Mind franchise is set to drop, offering a unique experience by harnessing the power of pressure points to promote calmness and focus.

Here's a sneak peek at some of the hottest Nike sneakers dropping in January, with more surprises likely to be unveiled:

Nike Kobe 9 Low Protro 'Purple Dynasty': Release Date: January 1st

Price: $190

SKU: IH1401-500

A tribute to Kobe Bryant's comeback, featuring the Lakers' iconic purple. Nike Book 2 'Rising': Release Date: January 2nd

Price: $145

SKU: IB6687-001

Devin Booker's signature shoe, inspired by the sun, with a unique midsole pattern. Nike Mind 001 and Mind 002: Release Date: January 8th

Price: $95 and $145

A revolutionary concept, these sneakers use science-backed pressure points for a calming effect. Nike Structure Plus: Release Date: January 8th

Price: $170

Introducing ZoomX foam to the stability-focused Structure series, with the tallest stack height yet. Nike Ja 3 'Year of the Horse': Release Date: January 9th

Price: $125

SKU: IB6508-200

Ja Morant's third signature shoe, kicking off the zodiac series. Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Valentine's Day': Release Date: January 14th

Price: $125

SKU: IQ9965-001, IQ9965-600

A romantic twist on the classic AF1, featuring heart prints and a removable locket. Nike Air Max 95 'Valentine's Day': Release Date: January 14th

Price: $200

SKU: IB8155-600

The iconic Air Max 95 gets a love-themed makeover with gradient stripes. Nike Kobe 1 Protro '81 Points': Release Date: January 22nd

Price: $210

SKU: IM0542-100

A re-release of the shoe Kobe wore during his historic 81-point game, returning after a six-year hiatus. Nike KD 6 'PBJ': Release Date: January 23rd

Price: $140

SKU: IB6903-800

Kevin Durant's 2013 PBJ sneaker returns, featuring a jelly Swoosh. Nike LeBron 23 'Out for Redemption': Release Date: January 30th

Price: $210

SKU: IH1513-400

Honoring LeBron James' Olympic journey with the 'Redeem Team'. Nike Kobe 8 Protro 'Year of the Horse': Release Date: January 31st

Price: $180

SKU: IM0594-600

Another zodiac-themed release, this time from the Kobe 8 Protro.

And there you have it! A sneak peek into the world of Nike's January releases. But here's where it gets controversial: with so many exciting drops, which one will be the most sought-after? Will it be the innovative Mind franchise, the romantic Valentine's Day editions, or perhaps the highly-anticipated Kobe Protro re-releases? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's spark a lively discussion on the hottest Nike drops of the month!