Top NHL Prospect Tynan Lawrence Joins Boston University Terriers! 2026 Draft Analysis (2026)

Top NHL Draft Prospect Tynan Lawrence Joins Boston University Terriers for the Season

Tynan Lawrence, a highly touted forward and captain of the Muskegon Lumberjacks, has made a significant move in his hockey career. According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Lawrence will be playing for the Boston University Terriers of the NCAA for the remainder of the season. This decision comes as a surprise to many, as Lawrence was previously expected to join the NHL ranks in the near future.

Lawrence's impressive performance this season includes 10 goals and 17 points in just 13 games. His talent is further highlighted by his performance last season, where he scored 25 goals and 54 points in 56 games, including a stellar playoff run that earned him the Clark Cup and the playoff MVP award. The 17-year-old's success on the ice has been recognized at the international level as well, as he helped Canada win gold at the U17 World Championship and bronze at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Despite his young age, Lawrence has already been ranked highly by scouts. TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button placed him at No. 9 in his November draft ranking, indicating a bright future in the NHL. However, the decision to join the Terriers for the rest of the season may be a strategic move for Lawrence, as it provides him with an opportunity to develop further and potentially boost his draft stock.

The addition of Lawrence to the Terriers' lineup is a significant boost for the team. With his skill and leadership, Lawrence is expected to make an immediate impact and help the Terriers compete for a spot in the NCAA tournament. This move also highlights the growing trend of top NHL prospects choosing to play in the NCAA, as it offers a unique opportunity for development and exposure.

As Lawrence embarks on this new chapter of his hockey journey, fans and scouts alike will be eager to see how he adapts to the NCAA environment. His decision to join Boston University is a bold move that could shape his future in the NHL. The hockey world will be watching closely to see if Lawrence can continue his impressive form and solidify his status as a top prospect.