In 2025, genre fiction and female authors dominated the borrowing lists of U.S. libraries, with Kristin Hannah's 'The Women' topping the charts. This novel, which follows a U.S. Army nurse from the Vietnam War to a family torn by the conflict, was a hit across various library systems. But here's where it gets controversial: while women authors were prevalent, the lists also showcased a diverse range of authors, including Michael Connelly and David Baldacci, who contributed thrillers to the most-borrowed list. This diversity highlights the varied tastes of readers, with some favoring genre fiction and others seeking more intense, suspenseful reads. And this is the part most people miss: the top circulating library in New York City is the Andrew Heiskell Braille and Talking Book Library, emphasizing that reading is for everyone, regardless of how or what they read. So, while genre fiction and female authors may have dominated the lists, the true beauty of libraries lies in their inclusivity and the vast array of reading materials available to all.

