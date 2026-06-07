Top Fuel-Efficient & Reliable Small SUVs in 2024 | Consumer Reports Recommendations (2026)

Are you in the market for a new small SUV that's both fuel-efficient and reliable? Look no further! Consumer Reports has compiled a list of the top small SUVs that excel in both areas. But here's where it gets controversial... While some may opt for the familiar and reliable Toyota, others might be tempted by the allure of something different and exciting. Ultimately, the decision is yours, but Consumer Reports' list can help you make an informed choice. Let's dive into the details and explore the options that could be perfect for your needs.

Subcompact Crossovers

Subaru Crosstrek

The Subaru Crosstrek is a standout choice for those seeking a small, affordable crossover. It boasts impressive off-road capabilities and is the highest-rated subcompact crossover in Consumer Reports' testing. However, it's worth noting that the hybrid model comes with a significant price tag, which might not be justifiable for everyone. The base model is a more budget-friendly option, offering excellent value for money.

Toyota Corolla Cross

The Toyota Corolla Cross is another excellent subcompact crossover. While it may not be as off-road-ready as the Crosstrek, it still offers standard all-wheel drive and impressive gas mileage. The hybrid model takes it a step further, but it's important to consider that neither version is particularly quick, and the interior could use some upgrades.

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos is the budget-conscious buyer's dream. It undercuts both the Crosstrek and Corolla Cross by several thousand dollars, making it an attractive option for those on a tighter budget. While all-wheel drive isn't standard, a good set of tires can make up for it. The Seltos is a great choice for those who want a reliable, fuel-efficient crossover without breaking the bank.

Luxury Subcompact Crossovers

Lexus UX

For those seeking a premium interior, the Lexus UX is a top contender. It offers comfort, reliability, and great gas mileage, all while being available as a hybrid. However, be warned that the cabin can feel cramped, especially in the second row. Despite this, the UX is a solid choice for those who want a luxury crossover experience.

BMW X1 and X2

The BMW X1 and X2 may surprise you with their reliability and luxury features. The X1, in particular, is Consumer Reports' highest-rated luxury subcompact crossover. While the X2 offers a coupe-like styling, the X1's more practical shape might be the better choice for those seeking a premium crossover.

Compact Crossovers

Subaru Forester

The Subaru Forester Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid are top-rated options in the compact crossover category. The Forester Hybrid takes the lead, followed closely by the conventional Forester. These models offer excellent reliability and fuel efficiency, making them great choices for those seeking a larger SUV.

Honda CR-V, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, Mazda CX-50, and Ford Escape

The Honda CR-V Hybrid, Kia Sportage Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid, and Hyundai Tucson Hybrid are all strong contenders, each offering excellent performance and features. The Mazda CX-50 Hybrid stands out as the sportier, more premium option, while the Ford Escape Hybrid manages to hold its own despite showing its age.

Luxury Compact Crossovers

Lexus NX

The Lexus NX is a standout choice in the luxury compact crossover segment. Its mechanical twin, the Toyota RAV4, didn't make the cut, but the NX certainly did. With its larger size, the NX is Consumer Reports' top-rated choice in this category. Just be sure to opt for the hybrid model if you can find one.

BMW X3

The BMW X3 is another top-rated luxury compact crossover. While the redesigned model received glowing reviews, some complaints were raised about the controls and the placement of the center air vents. Despite this, the X3 remains a strong choice for those seeking a premium crossover experience.

Mini Cooper Countryman

For a slightly different take on a premium crossover, the Mini Cooper Countryman is worth considering. It offers a quirky, fun design and slightly outscores its platform-mate, the BMW X1, in terms of reliability. While it may not be for everyone, it's certainly worth a test drive.

So, whether you're seeking a reliable, fuel-efficient crossover or a luxury option, Consumer Reports' list has you covered. But remember, the decision is ultimately yours. Do you want to go for something familiar and reliable, or are you ready to take a chance on something new and exciting? Share your thoughts in the comments below!