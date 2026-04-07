Top Football Recruit Abraham Sesay Narrows Down His Choices: A Look at His Top 6 Schools (2026)

Get ready for some exciting college football recruitment news! The highly-rated EDGE rusher, Abraham Sesay, has narrowed down his choices to an elite group of six schools.

Sesay, a four-star recruit from Downingtown East High School in Pennsylvania, has become a hot commodity in the 2027 recruitment cycle. With his impressive size and skills, he's ranked as the No. 77 overall prospect and the No. 10 EDGE rusher in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. This ranking, a weighted average of all major recruiting media, solidifies his status as a top-tier talent.

But here's where it gets interesting: Sesay's top six schools include Duke, Florida State, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State, and South Carolina. Each of these programs has something unique to offer, and Sesay's decision will undoubtedly impact the future of their defensive lines.

Sesay's ranking by Rivals is notably higher than other recruiting services, where he's ranked as the No. 38 recruit and the No. 5 EDGE rusher. This discrepancy in rankings adds an intriguing layer to the story, leaving us to wonder about the varying perspectives of different recruiting experts.

And this is the part most people miss: Ohio State, a program that was trending for Sesay's pledge earlier this week, is noticeably absent from his top six. The Buckeyes had been among the frontrunners, but Sesay's decision to exclude them has left many fans and analysts scratching their heads.

When asked about his recruitment process, Sesay highlighted two schools that have been particularly aggressive in their pursuit: Notre Dame and Penn State. "They've been recruiting me pretty hard," Sesay said. In particular, he mentioned Coach Christian Smith, who was previously at Northwestern, as a key figure in Penn State's recruitment efforts.

Notre Dame, with its prestigious academic reputation and unique culture, has quickly risen to the top of Sesay's list. "I'm definitely interested in Notre Dame," Sesay told Blue & Gold's Kyle Kelly. "I respect their education, structure, and the culture they've built."

Duke, on the other hand, made a strong impression on Sesay during his visit to Durham last month. Head Coach Manny Diaz and his staff have clearly made a compelling case for the Blue Devils, and they're now in the mix for Sesay's commitment.

As Sesay gears up for crucial visits in the spring and summer, the question remains: Will he be one of the blue-chippers to commit early, or will he wait until his senior season to make his decision? The recruitment process is full of twists and turns, and Sesay's journey is sure to keep us on the edge of our seats.

So, what do you think? Which school do you think will ultimately land Abraham Sesay? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below! We'd love to hear your insights and opinions on this highly anticipated recruitment story.