Top Family Travel Destinations 2026: Emirates Reveals Most-Booked Cities! (2026)

Families are jet-setting like never before, and Emirates has unveiled the cities that are topping their travel lists! This leading international airline from Dubai has shared insights into the most sought-after destinations for family trips.

As of February 10, 2026, eager travelers can snag better deals on tickets by planning ahead. The airline indicates that over 65% of group bookings occurred at least three months prior to departure, while more than 65% of families made their reservations at least two months in advance. This early planning has enabled Emirates to fill its planes even before the high-demand holiday seasons kicked off.

The Economy Class remains the backbone of Emirates' operations. In fact, in 2025, a staggering 84% of all bookings across their extensive network were made for Economy seats. Families and groups constituted nearly two-thirds of these Economy passengers, suggesting that most travelers with Emirates are likely price-sensitive individuals seeking a reliable and comfortable flying experience, along with various perks included in their fares.

When it comes to travel patterns, January has emerged as a key month for ticket sales, as residents strategically plan their vacations around school schedules. For families, the top destinations included alluring spots like Dubai, Bangkok, Jeddah, Malé, and Mauritius. Meanwhile, groups showed a preference for traveling to Dubai, Jeddah, Medina, Istanbul, and Rome.

In light of the UAE's declaration of 2026 as the Year of the Family, Emirates anticipates booking surges that will align with the upcoming spring and summer breaks, followed by another busy period later in the year.

What makes traveling with Emirates particularly appealing is their policy of including numerous amenities in the base fare. Unlike many airlines that charge extra for services, Emirates offers meals, beverages, entertainment systems, and baggage allowances as standard features. On newer models like the Airbus A350, passengers enjoy large 4K screens, in-seat charging options, and spacious cabin designs, all contributing to a more enjoyable flight experience.

In addition, numerous aircraft are undergoing upgrades through Emirates’ substantial $5 billion cabin refurbishment program, which focuses on enhancing seating, refreshing interiors, and integrating advanced technology. This initiative reflects the airline’s commitment to maintaining competitiveness while awaiting new aircraft deliveries.

With ongoing upgrades to its fleet, robust demand, and families increasingly opting to plan their trips well in advance, Emirates is preparing for yet another bustling year ahead. If the trends observed in January hold steady, those who book early may continue to find themselves reaping significant savings.

So, what do you think? Are you one of those early planners, or do you prefer to wait until the last minute? Share your thoughts in the comments!