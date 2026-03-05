Top EVs of 2025: Best-Selling Electric Vehicles in the US (Excluding Tesla) (2026)

In 2025, despite a slowdown in sales during the final months, the electric vehicle (EV) market in the US continued to thrive, with several brands surpassing Tesla in sales. Here's a breakdown of the top-selling EVs outside of Tesla, based on official sales data and industry reports.

The Rise of General Motors and Chevrolet

General Motors (GM) secured the second spot in the US EV market, selling an impressive 169,887 EVs in 2025, a 48% increase from the previous year. This performance was a testament to GM's strategic focus on efficient, affordable EV options. The Chevrolet Equinox EV emerged as the top-selling model for GM, with 57,945 units sold, outpacing the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which trailed behind with 51,620 units.

Competitive Landscape

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 ranked third, selling 47,039 units, followed by the Honda Prologue with 39,194 units. Other notable performers included the Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevy Blazer EV, Volkswagen ID.4, Cadillac Lyriq, BMW i4, Audi Q6 e-tron, and several others. The market diversity was evident, with brands like Toyota, Kia, Nissan, and Acura also making their mark.

Looking Ahead: New Models and Price Points

The introduction of entry-level EVs, such as the Chevy Bolt EV and Nissan LEAF, priced under $30,000, is set to shake up the market in 2026. These affordable options could significantly impact the rankings, making it an exciting year for EV enthusiasts. As more data becomes available, the article will be updated to reflect the latest sales trends and provide valuable insights for potential EV buyers.

Explore and Test Drive

For those interested in experiencing these EVs firsthand, the article provides convenient links to find nearby dealerships and book test drives. This hands-on approach allows buyers to make informed decisions and discover the perfect EV for their needs.

