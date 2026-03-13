Top 6 Canberra Burger Joints You Need to Try | Best Burgers in Canberra (2026)

Bold claim: Canberra’s burger scene isn’t just good—it’s a treasure trove of standout spots that outshine any generic fast-food run. If you’re craving loaded buns and seriously satisfying bites, this list has you covered with a friendly tour of the city’s best and most loved burger joints, plus a few fun extras to keep in mind as you plan your next grazing spree.

Brodburger, Kingston (and beyond)

The original, the classic, and a pick some call the GOAT: Brodburger holds a special place in many Canberra hearts (and stomachs). It’s a reliable choice for a lunch break with colleagues, thanks to its soft bap buns, juicy medium-cooked patties, and a cheese lineup that never disappoints. Quick tip: their skinny fries disappear fast because they turn soggy quickly if left unattended, so grab them early. The burgers shine in daytime sun, ideally paired with a Capital Brewing beer.

Wonderburger, Kingston

Designed like a retro milk bar, Wonderburger’s burgers are dangerously addictive. The Nashville Hot Chicken burger is a standout—arguably the town’s best fried chicken burger. It’s a bold, two-handed feast that will require several napkins, but it’s absolutely worth the mess. Their classic Wonderburger lives up to its name, and you’ll likely want a soft serve or shake to finish the experience.

Grease Monkey, Braddon (and more)

A Canberra staple born in Braddon over ten years ago, Grease Monkey remains one of the city’s most iconic burger spots. The crowd-pleasing Greaseys are perfect for larger groups and consistently deliver. If you’re into spices, their chip seasoning is uniquely addictive. Their monthly specials often bring fun, playful options—like the fried cauliflower Caul of Duty burger that actually slaps. Bonus points for multiple central locations, community fundraising efforts, and solid deep-dish pizzas nearby.

Burgermaker, Hume

Hume is known for its tradie scene, but Burgermaker at The Lawns adds a compelling incentive for a visit. This spot sits at the heart of a new food and events precinct and embodies a classic beer-garden vibe. Their burgers are smash-style and richly textured, with fries that are crinkled to perfection. Picture a sunny day, a pint of a locally brewed Queanbeyan Bitter, and a classic smash burger in hand—quality simplicity done well.

BZBurger, Holt

This Kippax favorite has become a cult classic thanks to its American-style burgers. The business grew quickly, inspired by a Queensland venue run by friends, leading to a second location in Belconnen’s Grazier Lane. You can also grab sides like proper Canadian poutine, loaded onion rings, and milkshakes for a full, indulgent experience.

Squeaky Clean, Verity Lane

Squeaky Clean isn’t a dedicated burger joint, but it serves one of Canberra’s finest burgers. Some describe it as the platonic ideal of a burger because it hits every crave-worthy note: sweet onion, lettuce on the side, and a standout pairing of spiced crisps instead of hot chips. It’s the kind of bite that makes you want another beer—perfect with friends in the area.

Honourable mentions and late-night options

Bar Outro is worth noting for late-night burger vibes. Bubba’s BBQ in Mitchell has been grabbing epic queues with smash burgers, kebabs, and fried chicken. And keep an eye on All About Burgers—fans are curious where they’ll pop up next.

What’s your favourite burger in Canberra? If you’ve got a go-to that isn’t on this list, tell us in the comments. And do you prefer a classic smash, a spicy specialty, or a big sharing-style burger for a group night out? Let’s compare notes and fuel the next Canberra burger quest.