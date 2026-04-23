Top 5 Wolverine Moments from the 90s (2026)

5 Iconic Wolverine Moments That Defined the '90s

Wolverine, the iconic mutant, emerged from the shadows of the '70s, soared to stardom in the '80s, and embarked on a triumphant journey in the '90s. This decade marked a pivotal era for Wolverine enthusiasts, offering a unique approach to character development. While modern Marvel often resets characters to their original state, the '90s took a different path. Logan's popularity was at an all-time high, thanks to his portrayal in the animated series X-Men. The House of Ideas decided to experiment, pushing the character in new directions and redefining his potential. The decade's offerings were exceptional, with readers treated to a series of remarkable moments that solidified Wolverine's place in comic book history.

The '90s witnessed the pinnacle of Wolverine's storytelling, with the legendary seven-year run by Larry Hama and several pivotal moments that have left an indelible mark on the character's legacy. This decade was undoubtedly Logan's golden age, marked by significant challenges and triumphs. Here are five of the most memorable Wolverine moments from the '90s, solidifying its status as a beloved era for fans.

'Not Dead Yet'

The early '90s Wolverine comics were a testament to the talent of Larry Hama, who penned the first three-quarters of the decade. When Hama departed, Warren Ellis took the reins for four issues, resulting in the exceptional 'Not Dead Yet' storyline, illustrated by Leinil Yu. In this thrilling tale, Logan confronts the Gweilo, an assassin from his past who seeks to end his life. The twist? The Gweilo believes Logan still possesses his adamantium, setting up a battle of wits and strength. This action-packed masterpiece showcases Logan's prowess, even in his 'weaker' state, solidifying his status as the ultimate hero.

Wolverine (Vol. 2) #90

The rivalry between Wolverine and Sabretooth is legendary, and the '90s brought several intense encounters. One of the most memorable battles occurred in Wolverine (Vol. 2) #90, written by Larry Hama and illustrated by Adam Kubert. The issue unfolds with Logan returning to an empty X-Mansion, only to find Sabretooth waiting. The story explores Logan's internal struggle to resist killing his arch-nemesis, culminating in a brutal fight. The highlight of this issue is a fold-out page, enhancing the experience of owning the original comic. This issue is a testament to the character's depth, featuring exceptional character development and an unforgettable fight scene, marking a turning point in the bone claw era.

Wolverine (Vol. 2) #145

The loss of Wolverine's adamantium was a pivotal moment in his journey. From 1993 to 1999, Logan's unbreakable skeleton was gone, a period that coincided with the character's introduction to a broader audience through the X-Men cartoon. Erik Larsen, who took over as writer in 1998, delivered a series of compelling stories, culminating in the epic Wolverine (Vol. 2) #145, illustrated by Leinil Yu. This issue ties into the X-story 'The Twelve,' revealing Wolverine's transformation into the Horseman of Death. The story features a battle between Logan and Sabretooth, each with an adamantium skeleton, and a present-day clash between Logan as Death and the Hulk. It's an action-packed, highly anticipated issue that fans had been waiting six years for, living up to the hype.

'Weapon X'

'Weapon X,' written and illustrated by Barry Windsor-Smith, opened a gateway to Wolverine's mysterious past. Logan, the X-Men's enigma, unveiled the horrors of the Weapon X Program, revealing how he acquired his adamantium skeleton. This sensational horror story, where every character is a monster, captivated readers. The success of this issue led to a series of Weapon X stories, propelling the character into new and exciting directions. Every aspect of the issue is flawless, solidifying its place as one of the greatest Wolverine stories in history.

X-Men (Vol. 2) #25

X-Men (Vol. 2) #25, crafted by Fabian Nicieza and Andy Kubert, marked a pivotal moment in Wolverine's history: the removal of his adamantium skeleton. This turning point ushered in the bone claw years, testing Logan like never before. It was a significant change that reshaped Logan's status quo, and the results were remarkable. Wolverine (Vol. 2) sales soared during this era, as fans eagerly followed Logan's evolution. Revisiting the stories from this period, especially issues #75-100, highlights the brilliance of this transformation. It's a testament to the power of storytelling and character development.

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