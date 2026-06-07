Top 5 Underrated Players to Watch at Roland Garros 2023 (2026)

The tennis world is buzzing with anticipation as the upcoming Roland Garros tournament promises an exciting shake-up in the women's draw. While the favorites are undoubtedly in the spotlight, there's a whole host of talented players poised to make their mark and challenge the established order. In this article, we'll delve into the stories of five remarkable athletes who could very well become the surprise stars of this prestigious Grand Slam event.

The Rising Stars and Their Clay-Court Credentials

Linda Noskova: Under-the-Radar No More

Despite her impressive clay-court results, Noskova hasn't quite gotten the recognition she deserves. Her recent performances, including quarterfinals in Stuttgart and Madrid and a fourth-round appearance in Rome, showcase her potential. With losses only to in-form players, Noskova is on the cusp of a breakthrough at Roland Garros, where she aims to finally make it past the third round.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the evolution of Noskova's game on clay. Her ability to consistently challenge top players bodes well for a deep run in Paris.

Sorana Cirstea: A Farewell Season to Remember

In what is her final season, Cirstea has elevated her game to new heights. Her victory over Sabalenka in Rome and a subsequent semifinal appearance highlight her form. With a debut in the Top 20, Cirstea is poised to make a statement at Roland Garros, where she has already reached the quarterfinals in the past.

Personally, I find it inspiring how Cirstea has embraced her farewell season with such determination. It's a testament to her love for the sport and her desire to leave a lasting impact.

Hailey Baptiste: Rising Star with a Sabalenka Upset

Baptiste's upset victory over Sabalenka in Madrid was a clear indicator of her potential. Starting the year just inside the Top 70, her rise to a seeded player at Roland Garros is remarkable. Her performance in Paris last year, reaching the second week, suggests she has what it takes to go even further.

One thing that immediately stands out is Baptiste's ability to trouble top players on clay. This, combined with her recent form, makes her a player to watch out for.

Anastasia Potapova: In-Form and Dangerous

Potapova's best Grand Slam result came in Paris, and she's currently in the best form of her career. Her climb in the rankings during the clay-court swing, including a semifinal appearance in Madrid and a final in Linz, showcases her consistency. With wins over top players like Rybakina and Muchova, she's a formidable opponent no one wants to face.

In my opinion, Potapova's rise is a testament to the depth of talent in women's tennis. Her ability to perform consistently on clay sets her apart and makes her a potential dark horse for the title.

Anhelina Kalinina: The Dark Horse with Clay Credentials

Kalinina's impressive run in March, reaching four straight WTA 125 finals on clay and winning two titles in Turkey, speaks volumes about her potential. While she hasn't advanced past the second round at Roland Garros, her recent form and the momentum of Ukrainian players suggest she could be the next big surprise.

What many people don't realize is that Kalinina's consistency on clay could be a game-changer. Her ability to maintain a high level of play throughout the season makes her a dangerous opponent.

Broader Implications and Trends

As we look beyond these five players, there are several other notable names to keep an eye on. Marie Bouzkova, despite inconsistent form, is a seeded player capable of a deep run. Karolina Pliskova, returning from injury, has shown strong clay-court performances and could be a tricky opponent in the early rounds.

The depth of talent in women's tennis is evident, and the upcoming Roland Garros promises to be a thrilling showcase of skill and determination. With so many players capable of upsetting the favorites, the draw is wide open, and the potential for surprise runs is high.

In conclusion, the 2023 Roland Garros is set to be a tournament of surprises and upsets. The players we've discussed, along with others on the rise, are poised to challenge the established order and write their own stories. It's an exciting time for tennis fans, and I, for one, can't wait to see who emerges as the champion.