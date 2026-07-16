Top 5 Places to Buy Dahlia Tubers for Stunning Summer Blooms | Gardening Guide (2026)

Let's talk about a topic that's sure to delight any gardening enthusiast: the art of selecting and sourcing dahlia tubers. Now, I know what you're thinking - it's still spring, but for those of us with a green thumb, planning ahead is key. And when it comes to dahlias, timing is everything.

The Dahlia Dilemma

Dahlias are those vibrant, show-stopping blooms that steal the summer show. But here's the catch: they're not your typical bulbs. Dahlia tubers are like the storage roots of the plant world, holding all the water and nutrients these beauties need to thrive. And the best part? From just one tuber, you can get up to ten 'baby' plants, creating a garden full of color and life.

Retailers to the Rescue

So, where can you find these magical tubers? Well, my friends, I've got a list of go-to retailers that will have your garden looking like a floral paradise. From specialist growers to online giants, these places offer a range of dahlia varieties to suit every taste and garden style.

Eden Brothers: A Gardeners' Paradise

First up, we have Eden Brothers, a brand that caters to everyone from home gardeners to local farmers. With a hand-picked selection shipped from North Carolina, you know you're getting quality. Their dahlia range is impressive, with options to filter by plant type, lifecycle, and even color. The cafe au lait and labyrinth dahlias are particularly popular, offering a unique and elegant look. But if you're feeling adventurous, their mixed tuber packs, like the jewel-toned old rose mix, will add a touch of surprise and delight to your garden.

Amazon: Speed and Affordability

Next, we venture to the online giant, Amazon. While it might not be the first place you think of for seeds and bulbs, Amazon offers a wide range of dahlia tubers at affordable prices. Many are priced around $20, and you can even find seeds if you're feeling adventurous. Plus, with the ability to search by seller and read reviews, you can gain valuable insights from fellow gardeners. Amazon is also a great place to expand your indoor garden with houseplants, so it's a one-stop shop for all your gardening needs.

Walmart: Unlikely but Impressive

Walmart might surprise you with its dahlia selection. Offering a range of popular and unusual varieties, Walmart is a great option for those seeking something a little different. The peach and white frost nip dahlias, for example, are a real standout. And if you're feeling adventurous, their mixed dahlia packs will add a touch of mystery and surprise to your garden.

Russells Mills Flower Co: Local and Family-Run

Based in Southern Massachusetts, Russells Mills Flower Company is a family-run business with a passion for locally grown flowers. They offer exclusive tubers, bulk options, and bestsellers, like the pale pink coralie dahlias. What sets them apart is their range of gardening supplies, including specially formulated fertilizer and potting soil, ensuring your dahlias thrive.

The Home Depot: A Reliable Retailer

The Home Depot is a reliable source for dahlia tubers, offering a wide range of options, including mixed tubers, classic varieties, and even rare finds. While many tubers are provided by the same retailer, you can filter by color to find your perfect match.

Burpee: A Failsafe Source

Burpee is a trusted name in herbs, fruits, vegetables, and plants, and their flower range is equally impressive. While their dahlia selection is smaller, it's packed with show-stoppers. From classic varieties to extravagant options, Burpee has something for every taste.

Final Thoughts

So, there you have it - a guide to some of the best places to buy dahlia tubers. But remember, the fun doesn't stop there. Once you've sourced your tubers, the real adventure begins with planting, nurturing, and watching your garden come to life. Happy gardening, and may your dahlias bloom beautifully!