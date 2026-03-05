Top 5 Non-QB Transfers in the Portal: Every Position Ranked! (2026)

The Transfer Portal's Hidden Gems: Unveiling the Top Non-QB Talent

College football's transfer portal is a hotbed of activity, but it's not just about the quarterbacks. While QBs often steal the spotlight, the portal is brimming with exceptional talent across all positions. As the portal opens, let's dive into the top 5 players at each position, excluding quarterbacks, who are set to make waves in their new teams.

But first, a quick reminder: the transfer portal is a dynamic landscape, and players' intentions can change rapidly. This list focuses on those who have declared their portal entry, but stay tuned for updates as the situation evolves.

Running Backs: Speed and Power

Hollywood Smothers (NC State): A first-team All-ACC selection, Smothers is a dynamic runner with impressive stats. Caleb Hawkins (North Texas): Ranked 4th in rushing yards, Hawkins is a freshman sensation. Cam Cook (Jacksonville State): Leading the league in rushing yards, Cook is a force to be reckoned with. Quintrevion Wisner (Texas): A former SEC standout, Wisner's injury-plagued 2025 doesn't diminish his talent. Carson Hansen (Iowa State): A consistent performer, Hansen has led his team in rushing for two consecutive seasons.

Wide Receivers: Catching the Spotlight

Cam Coleman (Auburn): A five-star prospect, Coleman's talent transcends position rankings. Nick Marsh (Michigan State): Proving his worth in the Big Ten, Marsh is a reliable pass-catcher. Omarion Miller (Colorado): With an NFL-ready physique and skills, Miller is a top prospect. Danny Scudero (San Jose State): Despite playing in a pass-heavy offense, Scudero's talent is undeniable. Wyatt Young (North Texas): Young's productivity speaks for itself, making him an attractive transfer target.

And don't forget about the other wideouts on the rise, like Reed Harris and DeAndre Moore, who could be game-changers for their new teams.

Tight Ends: Creating Matchup Nightmares

Benjamin Brahmer (Iowa State): A second-team All-Big 12 selection, Brahmer's production speaks for itself. Brody Foley (Tulsa): An All-AAC first-teamer, Foley is a red-zone threat. Hayden Hansen (Florida): Hansen's receiving yards are impressive, making him a valuable asset. Jayvontay Conner (East Carolina): Leading the portal-bound tight ends in yards per reception, Conner is a big-play threat. Dorian Thomas (New Mexico): With zero drops and impressive receiving stats, Thomas is a reliable target.

Offensive Tackles: Anchoring the Line

Josh Atkins (Arizona State): A seasoned veteran, Atkins has been a stalwart at left tackle. Nick Del Grande (Coastal Carolina): A two-time All-Sun Belt pick, Del Grande is a proven talent. Jimarion McCrimon (East Carolina): A first-team All-AAC selection, McCrimon is a rising star. Xavier Chaplin (Auburn): With experience at Virginia Tech, Chaplin adds depth to the position. Carius Curne (LSU): A highly-touted freshman, Curne's potential is undeniable.

Interior Offensive Linemen: The Unsung Heroes

Shadre Hurst (Tulane): A first-team All-American Conference selection, Hurst is a dominant guard. Carter Miller (UCF): Miller's experience at center makes him a valuable asset. Josiah Chenault (Kennesaw State): Another seasoned center, Chenault brings stability. Coen Echols (LSU): Echols' starting experience at LSU is a testament to his talent. Connor Stroh (Texas): Stroh's starting role at Texas speaks volumes about his ability.

Edge Rushers: Chasing the Quarterback

John Henry Daley (Utah): Daley's impressive sack and tackle stats make him a top prospect. Adam Trick (Miami, Ohio): With high production and durability, Trick is a portal gem. Wendell Gregory (Oklahoma State): The Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Gregory is a rising star. Anthony Bynum (Middle Tennessee): Bynum's proven pass-rushing skills make him a valuable commodity. AJ Green (Louisville): Green's production speaks for itself, making him a sought-after transfer.

But here's where it gets controversial: is the portal's edge rusher talent being overlooked? Players like Tobi Osunsanmi and J'Mond Tapp could be the missing piece for many teams.

Defensive Line: Dominating the Trenches

Santana Hopper (Tulane): A first-team All-American Conference selection, Hopper is a disruptive force. Devan Thompkins (USC): Thompkins' size and production make him a top transfer target. Mateen Ibirogba (Wake Forest): Ibirogba's versatility and activity make him a valuable asset. Jamarrion Harkless (Purdue): A run-stuffing specialist, Harkless is a force to be reckoned with. Ian Geffrard (Arkansas): Geffrard's presence on the defensive line is a game-changer.

Linebackers: Commanding the Defense

Keaton Thomas (Baylor): A second-team All-Big 12 honoree, Thomas is a highly sought-after talent. Austin Romaine (Kansas State): Romaine's accolades and production make him a prime target. Khmori House (North Carolina): House's impressive stats in Bill Belichick's defense are noteworthy. Owen Chambliss (San Diego State): Chambliss' tackle numbers and TFLs are eye-catching. Ray Coney (Tulsa): Coney's FBS-leading tackle stats speak for themselves.

Cornerbacks: Locking Down Receivers

Jontez Williams (Iowa State): A second-team All-Big 12 selection, Williams is a lockdown corner. Ja'Bril Rawls (Florida State): Despite injury setbacks, Rawls' production in limited games is impressive. Jay Crawford (Auburn): Crawford's talent is evident, making him a desirable transfer. Jeremiah Cooper (Iowa State): With eight career interceptions, Cooper is a ballhawk. A.J. Harris (Penn State): Harris' starting experience and pass breakups make him a valuable addition.

Safeties: The Last Line of Defense

Marcus Neal Jr. (Iowa State): A third-team All-Big 12 selection, Neal's production is exceptional. Ty Benefield (Boise State): Benefield's All-Mountain West honors and stats are impressive. Lyrik Rawls (Kansas): Rawls' stats and expected eligibility make him an attractive prospect. Ashlynd Barker (Florida State): Barker's talent and potential are undeniable. Jimmy Wyrick (UTSA): A former Stanford transfer, Wyrick is poised for a Power 4 return.

As the transfer portal continues to evolve, these players are set to make an impact on their new teams. But which of these non-QB talents will make the biggest splash? The debate is open, and the portal's unpredictability adds to the excitement. Share your thoughts on who you think will dominate in their new roles and why. The transfer portal is a game of opportunities, and these players are ready to seize theirs.