Top 5 Marvel and DC Crossovers We're Dying to See (2026)

5 Marvel and DC Crossovers We Need the Big Two to Do Next

The Marvel and DC Comics universe is a vast and interconnected web of stories, and fans are always eager for new and exciting crossovers. But with so many possibilities, it's hard to know where to start. So, let's dive into five potential crossover ideas that the Big Two should consider for their next big project.

  1. Black Panther/Aquaman: A Tale of Two Leaders

T'Challa and Arthur Curry are both leaders of isolated kingdoms with advanced technology, and they both face challenges from the outside world. A crossover between these two heroes could explore themes of political responsibility, leadership, and the impact of technology on society. Imagine a special where they team up to face a common enemy, or perhaps even a crossover between Killmonger and Ocean Master.

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  1. Supergirl/She-Hulk: A Female Friendship

Supergirl and She-Hulk are both powerful female heroes with unique backgrounds. A crossover between them could explore their shared experiences as female heroes in a male-dominated world. Imagine a special where they team up to face a common enemy, or perhaps even a crossover between them and their respective supporting casts.

  1. Iron Man/Mr. Terrific: A Battle of Wits

Tony Stark and Mr. Terrific are both brilliant minds with a passion for innovation. A crossover between them could explore their shared love for technology and the impact it has on their lives. Imagine a special where they team up to face a common enemy, or perhaps even a crossover between them and their respective supporting casts.

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  1. Joker/Venom: A Clash of Icons

Joker and Venom are both iconic villains with a unique appeal. A crossover between them could explore their shared love for chaos and mayhem. Imagine a special where they team up to face a common enemy, or perhaps even a crossover between them and their respective supporting casts.

  1. X-Men/Titans: A Reunited Force

The X-Men and Titans are two of the most iconic superhero teams in the Marvel and DC universe. A crossover between them could explore their shared experiences as heroes fighting for a better world. Imagine a special where they team up to face a common enemy, or perhaps even a crossover between them and their respective supporting casts.

What crossover between Marvel and DC Comics do you want to see post Spider-Man/Superman? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!

Top 5 Marvel and DC Crossovers We're Dying to See (2026)

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