Top 5 BBQ Combination Platters at Restaurant Chains | Best BBQ Samplers Reviewed (2026)

In the world of barbecue, where the sizzle of grilled meats and the aroma of smoldering wood fires reign supreme, the art of the combination platter is a true delight. These platters, like culinary masterpieces, offer a symphony of flavors, textures, and aromas, all in one mouthwatering package. But what makes a BBQ combination platter truly exceptional? It's not just about the meats and sides; it's the experience, the sharing, and the memories made around the table. Let's embark on a journey through the five restaurant chains that, according to diners, serve up the best BBQ combination platters, each with its own unique twist and charm.

A Taste of Everything: The Allure of BBQ Combination Platters

BBQ combination platters are more than just a meal; they're a celebration of flavors. For diners seeking a culinary adventure, these platters offer a chance to sample a variety of meats and sides, all in one convenient package. Whether it's the tender ribs, juicy brisket, or fall-off-the-bone pulled pork, each bite tells a story. And with the right sides, like creamy mac and cheese or tangy baked beans, the experience becomes truly unforgettable. But what makes a BBQ combination platter truly stand out? It's the balance of flavors, the quality of the ingredients, and the overall dining experience.

4 Rivers Smokehouse: A Taste of the South

4 Rivers Smokehouse, nestled in the heart of the South, is a haven for BBQ enthusiasts. Their Happy Herd Platter, a true masterpiece, offers a feast for the senses. Four different meats, two classic sides, and four choices of bread make this platter a true crowd-pleaser. The diner's words, "The food was delicious. Fresh, with lots of flavor," speak volumes about the quality and taste. But what makes 4 Rivers Smokehouse truly special is its commitment to fresh, high-quality ingredients. The pork, ribs, and fries are not just delicious; they're a testament to the art of slow-smoking and the passion that goes into every bite.

Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que Restaurant: A Kansas City Classic

Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que Restaurant is a legend in the BBQ world, and for good reason. Their Hogamaniac and Ribs & Burnt End Dinner platters are not just meals; they're experiences. The Hogamaniac, with its two ribs, pulled pork, and sausage, is a hearty feast. The Ribs & Burnt End Dinner, with its three ribs and burnt ends, is a true test of one's appetite. The diner's words, "Absolutely delicious and tender burnt ends, worth the hype!," highlight the unique appeal of these platters. But what makes Joe's truly special is its commitment to tradition and quality. The Texas toast and red beans and rice are not just sides; they're a part of the Kansas City BBQ legacy.

Mission BBQ: A Taste of Texas

Mission BBQ, a beloved institution in Texas, is known for its delicious combos and platters. The pick-up packs, in particular, are a hit with diners. The brisket, ribs, and pulled pork are cooked to perfection, with flavors that are both familiar and unique. The diner's words, "The food was delicious. I tried the brisket, ribs, and pulled pork and they were all cooked to perfection," speak to the quality and consistency of the dishes. But what makes Mission BBQ truly special is its commitment to community and tradition. The platters are not just meals; they're a way to bring people together and share a piece of Texas history.

City Barbecue: A Motherload of Flavor

City Barbecue, with its The Motherload platter, is a true BBQ destination. This platter, designed for sharing (or a challenge for one brave person), is a feast for the senses. Beef brisket, pulled pork, turkey breast, two sausages, a half slab of ribs, a half bird, six individual sides, cornbread, and Texas toast make this platter a true BBQ extravaganza. The diner's words, "All of the meat options are fantastic, and you absolutely can’t forget about the BBQ," highlight the quality and variety of the dishes. But what makes City Barbecue truly special is its commitment to affordability and generosity. The platters are not just meals; they're a way to share a meal with friends and family, creating memories that last a lifetime.

Famous Dave's: A Smokehouse Classic

Famous Dave's, with its Smokehouse Combos, is a BBQ institution. The Baby Back-N-Meat Combo, in particular, is a favorite among diners. The 1/2 slab (6 Bones) of Baby Back Ribs, paired with a choice of one meat selection and two sides, is a true BBQ delight. The diner's words, "After having famous Dave’s barbecue ribs nothing but compliments to the chef," speak to the quality and taste. But what makes Famous Dave's truly special is its commitment to innovation and quality. The ribs are not just delicious; they're a testament to the art of smoking and the passion that goes into every bite.

A Final Word

In the end, the best BBQ combination platter is not just about the meats and sides; it's about the experience, the sharing, and the memories made. Each of these five restaurant chains offers a unique twist on the BBQ combination platter, from the fresh, high-quality ingredients at 4 Rivers Smokehouse to the legendary Kansas City BBQ at Joe's. Whether you're a BBQ enthusiast or a casual diner, these platters offer a taste of everything, from the South to Texas, and beyond. So, the next time you're in the mood for BBQ, why not try one of these combination platters? You might just find your new favorite meal.