Top 4 New Movies on Netflix in January with 90%+ on Rotten Tomatoes! (2026)

Looking for your next binge-worthy movie on Netflix? January brings a fresh batch of films to the streaming service, and with so many choices, it can be tough to decide what to watch. But don't worry, I've done the work for you! Using Rotten Tomatoes, I've handpicked four movies with scores of 90% or higher, guaranteeing a quality viewing experience.

First up, we have '12 Years a Slave' (2013). This film is a powerful, heart-wrenching drama based on the true story of Solomon Northup, a free man who was kidnapped and sold into slavery in the 19th century. The movie stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, whose performance is nothing short of captivating, alongside Lupita Nyong'o, who won an Oscar for her supporting role. The film's depiction of Northup's struggle and his refusal to give in to despair is truly inspirational, making it a must-watch.

See Also
Avatar: Fire and Ash Dominates Box Office for Fourth WeekWhy Air Bud Was Almost Named 'Buddy' - The Surprising Story Behind the Title!Why 2025 Box Office Flopped: Marvel Fatigue, Streaming Wars & Hollywood TrendsSpontaneous Combustion: The R-Rated Sci-Fi Thriller You NEED to See!

Next, we have 'Free Solo' (2018), a documentary that's nothing short of breathtaking. It follows Alex Honnold as he attempts to be the first person to scale El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without ropes. The visual beauty of the film, combined with the sheer audacity of Honnold's feat, makes this documentary an unforgettable experience.

See Also
LAIKA: Unveiling the Magic Behind Stop-Motion Masterpieces | Coraline, Kubo, & More!

If you're in the mood for a thriller, then 'Green Room' (2016) is the perfect choice. This intense film is known for its graphic violence and high level of tension. The film features a chilling performance from Patrick Stewart, who is usually known for more likable roles. The film follows a punk band who are forced to fight for survival against a group of white supremacists.

Finally, we have 'District 9' (2009), a sci-fi action movie that explores themes of xenophobia and segregation. Set in an alternate South Africa, the film follows Wikus van der Merwe, a government agent who is exposed to an alien fluid that slowly transforms him. The film's unique premise and thought-provoking themes make it a standout in the sci-fi genre.

So, there you have it – four fantastic movies to kick off your Netflix viewing in January. Have you seen any of these? What did you think? Let me know in the comments below!

Top 4 New Movies on Netflix in January with 90%+ on Rotten Tomatoes! (2026)

References

Top Articles
AI-Altered Photo Fools Pat McAfee Show: The Truth Behind the Styles Family Image
Idaho Statehouse Roundup: JFAC Reverses Cuts for Community Colleges & CTE
Breaking: OpenAI & Pentagon Strengthen AI Deal to Ban Domestic Surveillance
Latest Posts
Shohei Ohtani's Odd Reaction to Samurai Japan's Loss
Worm Moon Lunar Eclipse: A Coppery Sky Show | March 3rd Celestial Event
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Fredrick Kertzmann

Last Updated:

Views: 5802

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Fredrick Kertzmann

Birthday: 2000-04-29

Address: Apt. 203 613 Huels Gateway, Ralphtown, LA 40204

Phone: +2135150832870

Job: Regional Design Producer

Hobby: Nordic skating, Lacemaking, Mountain biking, Rowing, Gardening, Water sports, role-playing games

Introduction: My name is Fredrick Kertzmann, I am a gleaming, encouraging, inexpensive, thankful, tender, quaint, precious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.