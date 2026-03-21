Top 4 New Movies on Netflix in January with 90%+ on Rotten Tomatoes! (2026)

Looking for your next binge-worthy movie on Netflix? January brings a fresh batch of films to the streaming service, and with so many choices, it can be tough to decide what to watch. But don't worry, I've done the work for you! Using Rotten Tomatoes, I've handpicked four movies with scores of 90% or higher, guaranteeing a quality viewing experience.

First up, we have '12 Years a Slave' (2013). This film is a powerful, heart-wrenching drama based on the true story of Solomon Northup, a free man who was kidnapped and sold into slavery in the 19th century. The movie stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, whose performance is nothing short of captivating, alongside Lupita Nyong'o, who won an Oscar for her supporting role. The film's depiction of Northup's struggle and his refusal to give in to despair is truly inspirational, making it a must-watch.

Next, we have 'Free Solo' (2018), a documentary that's nothing short of breathtaking. It follows Alex Honnold as he attempts to be the first person to scale El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without ropes. The visual beauty of the film, combined with the sheer audacity of Honnold's feat, makes this documentary an unforgettable experience.

If you're in the mood for a thriller, then 'Green Room' (2016) is the perfect choice. This intense film is known for its graphic violence and high level of tension. The film features a chilling performance from Patrick Stewart, who is usually known for more likable roles. The film follows a punk band who are forced to fight for survival against a group of white supremacists.

Finally, we have 'District 9' (2009), a sci-fi action movie that explores themes of xenophobia and segregation. Set in an alternate South Africa, the film follows Wikus van der Merwe, a government agent who is exposed to an alien fluid that slowly transforms him. The film's unique premise and thought-provoking themes make it a standout in the sci-fi genre.

So, there you have it – four fantastic movies to kick off your Netflix viewing in January. Have you seen any of these? What did you think? Let me know in the comments below!