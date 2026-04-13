Top 2 ASX 200 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now: COL and WES (2026)

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Coles Group Ltd (ASX: COL) Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX: WES) References

In today's volatile market landscape, investors are faced with a unique challenge. The question on everyone's mind is: where to invest amidst the uncertainty? I believe that blue-chip shares on the S&P/ASX 200 Index offer a compelling opportunity for long-term growth and market outperformance. While the short-term may present some hurdles, I'm optimistic about the prospects for Australia and its share market. So, let's dive into two ASX 200 blue-chip shares that I think are worth considering for your portfolio.

Coles Group Ltd (ASX: COL)

Coles, Australia's second-largest supermarket chain, is a force to be reckoned with. Its recent first-half FY26 report showcased impressive growth, with total revenue up 3.6% and underlying net profit surging 12.5%. This momentum has continued into the second half, with supermarket revenue growing 3.7% in the first seven weeks. What's driving this success? Coles has strategically expanded its product range, offering exclusive items and improved value to attract customers. In a period of inflation, this focus on value could be a key differentiator.

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One thing that immediately stands out to me is Coles' ability to adapt. With its growing scale and advanced warehousing, the company is well-positioned to navigate the challenges of the coming years. While there may be scrutiny on its gross profit margin, I believe its scale and infrastructure will be key advantages. Currently trading at 23x FY26 estimated earnings, Coles offers a grossed-up dividend yield of 5.2% with franking credits, making it an attractive proposition for investors.

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Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX: WES)

Wesfarmers is a diversified powerhouse, owning iconic Australian brands like Bunnings, Kmart, and Officeworks. This diversification is a major strength, reducing exposure to any one sector and allowing the company to invest in areas with the highest profit potential. Kmart and Bunnings, in particular, have been consistent growth drivers, showcasing the value proposition that Wesfarmers brings to its customers.

What makes Wesfarmers particularly fascinating is its ability to adapt and expand. The company's rising profit margins and high ROE mean that sales growth translates directly into shareholder value. Additionally, initiatives like selling Anko products in the Philippines demonstrate its forward-thinking approach. Valued at under 30x FY26 estimated earnings, Wesfarmers offers a grossed-up dividend yield of 4.1% with franking credits, making it an appealing investment opportunity.

In my opinion, both Coles and Wesfarmers present compelling cases for investment. With their strong market positions, growth strategies, and attractive dividend yields, they are well-equipped to navigate the current market environment and deliver long-term value. As an investor, I'd be keen to add these ASX 200 blue-chip shares to my portfolio, especially given the potential for outperformance in the years ahead.

Top 2 ASX 200 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now: COL and WES (2026)

References

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