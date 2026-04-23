Top 2 AI Stocks to Watch After Feb 26 | CoreWeave & SoundHound AI Predictions (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling ride as we dive into the world of AI stocks! The future is here, and these two companies are set to soar!

In the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, two stocks are poised to make a significant impact. While Nvidia, the AI giant, is expected to release its quarterly results, we're about to uncover some hidden gems that could surprise the market.

CoreWeave: Unlocking AI's Potential

CoreWeave, a neocloud infrastructure powerhouse, is riding the wave of AI's exponential growth. With a focus on dedicated AI data centers, this company is catering to the insatiable demand for AI compute capacity. Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and OpenAI are just a few of the big names relying on CoreWeave's services. Their revenue backlog, a staggering $56 billion at the end of Q3 2026, speaks volumes about their success.

But here's where it gets controversial: CoreWeave's partnership with Nvidia could be a game-changer. Nvidia's investment of $2 billion is aimed at accelerating CoreWeave's data center development, and together, they plan to build 5 gigawatts of AI factories by 2030. This collaboration could propel CoreWeave to new heights, especially as it becomes one of the first to offer Nvidia's groundbreaking Vera Rubin AI data center chips.

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SoundHound AI: A Turnaround Story

SoundHound AI, a voice AI specialist, has had its fair share of ups and downs. However, its stock could be on the brink of a remarkable turnaround. With a focus on agentic voice AI, SoundHound is tapping into a market that's expected to grow exponentially, reaching $47.5 billion by 2034. Their solid customer base across various industries is a testament to their potential.

And this is the part most people miss: SoundHound's impressive backlog, valued at $1.2 billion at the end of 2024, is a key driver of their growth. As voice AI adoption continues to rise, SoundHound is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, potentially becoming a much larger player in the long run.

So, should you consider investing in CoreWeave? While it's an exciting prospect, it's always wise to diversify. The Motley Fool Stock Advisor has identified 10 top stocks, and CoreWeave might not be among them. However, the potential returns are enticing, as seen with Netflix and Nvidia's past performances.

As we await the results on Feb. 26, the question remains: Will these AI stocks live up to the hype? Join the discussion and share your thoughts! Are you ready to ride the AI wave?