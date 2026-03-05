Top 12 Issues Facing Australians: Cost of Living, Immigration, Housing, and More (2026)

A recent survey has unveiled the top concerns of Australians, and it's a wake-up call for politicians! The Sky News Pulse/YouGov poll reveals a nation grappling with a range of issues, but one stands out: the cost of living. It's the elephant in the room, affecting everyone from young families to retirees.

Cost of Living Crisis

41% of voters named the cost of living as their primary worry, far surpassing other issues. This concern transcends demographics, but it's especially acute for those aged 35 to 64 and parents with children. Lower-income households feel the squeeze, but even those earning up to $100,000 are not immune.

But here's where it gets interesting: when asked which party could tackle this crisis, Australians were divided. 31% were unsure, while Labor led the pack with 25% support, followed closely by the Coalition and One Nation.

Immigration and Housing Divide

Immigration and housing affordability share the second spot, each cited by 10% of voters. Immigration is a hot-button issue, resonating with older, regional, and working-class voters who favor One Nation's approach. This is a controversial stance that divides political lines.

Housing affordability, a crisis for renters and younger voters, also lacks a clear political solution, with 35% of voters unsure of the best party to address it. Labor takes the lead here, but the Coalition and One Nation are not far behind.

Healthcare, Climate Change, and Political Landscape

Healthcare is a top concern for older voters and women, with Labor's recent initiatives earning them the most support. Climate change, though lower on the list, is a defining issue for Greens voters and higher-income earners. The Greens lead in addressing this concern, but the other parties are not far off.

The poll also reveals a shifting political landscape. The Coalition is recovering, but One Nation and Labor remain ahead. This raises questions: Are Australians satisfied with the current political responses to these issues? What changes do voters want to see?

This survey offers a snapshot of Australian priorities, but the real story lies in the nuances. As the cost of living crisis deepens, will political parties rise to the challenge? And how will they address the diverse concerns of voters? These are the questions that will shape Australia's future.