Top 10 Worst Manager Downgrades in Football History | Man Utd, Liverpool & More! (2026)

When Football Clubs Shoot Themselves in the Foot: The Art of Managerial Self-Sabotage

Let’s cut straight to the chase: football clubs have an almost supernatural ability to make decisions that defy logic, especially when appointing managers. It’s not just incompetence—it’s a masterclass in self-destruction. The pattern is as predictable as it is baffling: a legend departs, the club panics, and suddenly they’re handing the keys to someone who’d struggle to park a shopping cart, let alone lead a team. The examples are endless, but the lessons? Those rarely stick.

The Legacy Hangover: Why Replacing Greatness Always Fails

Here’s the dirty secret no one wants to admit: when you replace a managerial icon, you’re not just filling a role—you’re trying to resurrect a ghost. Take Manchester United after Sir Matt Busby. His protege Wilf McGuinness was a glorified fanboy thrust into a pressure cooker he didn’t understand. When that collapsed spectacularly, United doubled down on disaster by hiring Frank O’Farrell, a man who’d never managed a club in his life. The result? A relegation battle and a legacy of dysfunction that took Alex Ferguson 26 years to fix. The irony? Clubs still repeat this cycle. Why? Because they confuse nostalgia for a blueprint.

What many people don’t realize is that legends aren’t replaceable. They’re once-in-a-generation alchemists who blend tactics, culture, and luck. When Liverpool replaced Kenny Dalglish with Graeme Souness in 1991, they didn’t just lose a manager—they torched their own identity. Dalglish had just led them to a league title and helped heal the wounds of Hillsborough. Souness, meanwhile, spent his tenure alienating fans, making tone-deaf press comments, and overseeing a 16-game winless streak. The club didn’t win a trophy for 25 years. But hey, at least they tried, right? No—they didn’t try. They settled for a name instead of a vision.

The ‘Name’ Game: Why Celebrity Managers Always Crash

Clubs love a “big name” until they realize they’ve hired a liability. Take Blackburn Rovers yanking Sam Allardyce—a flawed but effective manager—in favor of Steve Kean, a glorified agent with zero experience. The move reeked of cronyism (Kean’s agent helped broker the club’s sale to Venky’s), and the results were catastrophic: 11 wins in 15 months, relegation, and a fan revolt. Or consider Everton hiring Rafa Benitez after Carlo Ancelotti left. Benitez had history with Liverpool, but the move was less about tactics and more about spite. The fans revolted, the team collapsed, and Benitez was out in five months. A detail that I find especially interesting: these appointments aren’t about competence. They’re about ego, politics, and clubs mistaking familiarity for expertise.

Even Real Madrid—a club that should know better—fell for this in 2018. Zinedine Zidane, a three-time Champions League winner, left, and in came Julen Lopetegui, a manager with zero trophies and a track record of mediocrity. The disaster was instant: a 5-1 humiliation against Barcelona, five winless league games, and Zidane’s dramatic return nine months later. The message? Big names only work if they bring actual skills to the table. Otherwise, you’re just auditioning for a circus act.

The Psychology of Sackings: How Fans Become Hostages

Here’s the kicker: fans often enable this chaos. When Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel—a Champions League winner—to hire Graham Potter, they didn’t revolt. They shrugged. Why? Because desperation clouds judgment. When a club like Leeds United fires Marcelo Bielsa—a manager adored for dragging them back to the Premier League—and replaces him with Jesse Marsch, the fans initially resist. But by the time relegation looms, they’re begging for change. What this really suggests is a toxic feedback loop: poor results breed panic, panic breeds poor decisions, and poor decisions breed more panic. It’s Groundhog Day with shin guards.

Take Birmingham City’s 2016 debacle. Gary Rowett had them in playoff contention, but owners yanked him for Gianfranco Zola, a “sexy” name with a resume of failure. Zola tanked the season, and the club nearly dropped to League One. Yet fans still bought into the narrative: “Zola! Excitement! A new era!” until reality hit. Clubs weaponize hope against us, and we keep falling for it.

The Bigger Picture: Why This Cycle Never Ends

Let’s zoom out. These disasters aren’t random—they’re systemic. Modern football prioritizes short-termism over sustainability. Owners want quick fixes, not long-term plans. Managers are treated as disposable widgets, not architects. And the cost? Relegation, financial ruin, and generational despair (looking at you, Charlton Athletic). If you take a step back and think about it, the solution is simple: stop chasing names, stop panicking, and stop treating managers like sacrificial pawns. But will clubs learn? Not a chance. Because football isn’t a game of logic—it’s a soap opera, and we’re all addicted to the drama.

So where does this end? With someone brave enough to say, “We’ll build, not buy.” But until then, pass the popcorn. The managerial carousel isn’t slowing down anytime soon.