Top 10 Swimmers to Watch in 2026: Women’s #80-71 | SwimSwam Rankings Breakdown (2026)

Dive into the SwimSwam Top 100 Women's Swimmers of 2026, where we explore the rising stars and seasoned veterans who will make waves in the upcoming year. But here's where it gets controversial... Who will rise to the top, and who might be overlooked? Is the current Olympic champion still the one to beat?

The SwimSwam Top 100 Women's Swimmers of 2026

Ksenia Misharina, Russia - A 16-year-old distance swimmer, Misharina's 2025 performances were impressive, with times that would have qualified for the World Championships final. Her new personal best in the 1500m at the Russian National Championships shows her potential for the future.

Mona McSharry, Ireland - After an extended break, McSharry returned to the pool with a bang, setting Irish records in the 100 and 200 breaststroke during the SC World Cup. Her Olympic bronze medal and NCAA Championships performance make her a force to be reckoned with.

Kotryna Teterevkova, Lithuania - Teterevkova has been a breaststroke powerhouse, and her 2025 performances, though off her best, still ranked her 5th in the 200m and 14th in the 100m in long course. Her SC Euros performance, where she set a Lithuanian record, shows her resilience.

Alex Shackell, United States - Shackell's 2024 Olympic success was followed by a bit of a flat year in 2025, particularly in long course. However, her Pan Pacs performance and World Cup results show her potential for a comeback. See Also Shaine Casas No-Shows 200 IM at Austin Pro Swim Series! What Happened?

Brittany Castelluzzo, Australia - Castelluzzo's 2025 season was a breakout, making her first long course international team. Her times, including a 10th-fastest time in the world, show her potential for future success.

Moon Sua, South Korea - Moon Sua's 2025 performances were impressive, particularly at the World Junior Championships, where she took bronze and gold. Her 2:23.21 swim at the Korean Sports Festival shows her potential for the future.

Erin Gemmell, United States - Gemmell's 2025 performances were a testament to her speed and consistency, setting new personal bests at the USA Swimming National Championships. Her American record-breaking performance in the 800 free relay shows her potential for future success.

Ella Ramsay, Australia - Ramsay's Australian Trials performance was strong, with three top-20 times in the World last long course season. Her personal best times in the 100 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM show her potential for future success.