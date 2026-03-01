Top 10 Strategy Games on Sale: Hooded Horse Steam Sale 2026 (2026)

Battle Brothers



Battle Brothers (https://store.steampowered.com/app/365360/Battle_Brothers/) has established itself as one of the most notoriously challenging and unforgiving strategy games available, especially since its launch in 2017 when few titles offered a similar experience. In this game, you take command of a group of mercenaries—who start out rather inept—and your task is to oversee their management, outfit them with gear, provide sustenance, and lead them into turn-based tactical battles that are among the most intense in the genre. The stakes are high; if a soldier suffers a significant injury during combat, there’s a strong likelihood they will endure lasting consequences such as broken bones, permanent brain injuries, psychological trauma, or even the loss of limbs. With a new game on the horizon titled MENACE (https://strategyandwargaming.com/2025/09/23/menace-combat-first-impressions-and-preview-so-far-so-damn-good/) from the same developers, now is a great time to pick up Battle Brothers at a discounted price during the Hooded Horse Steam Sale 2026 and dive into this gripping world.