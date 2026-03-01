Top 10 Strategy Games on Sale: Hooded Horse Steam Sale 2026 (2026)

Discover the Ultimate Strategy Games to Grab During the 2026 Hooded Horse Steam Sale!
Battle Brothers
Battle Brothers (https://store.steampowered.com/app/365360/Battle_Brothers/) has established itself as one of the most notoriously challenging and unforgiving strategy games available, especially since its launch in 2017 when few titles offered a similar experience. In this game, you take command of a group of mercenaries—who start out rather inept—and your task is to oversee their management, outfit them with gear, provide sustenance, and lead them into turn-based tactical battles that are among the most intense in the genre. The stakes are high; if a soldier suffers a significant injury during combat, there’s a strong likelihood they will endure lasting consequences such as broken bones, permanent brain injuries, psychological trauma, or even the loss of limbs. With a new game on the horizon titled MENACE (https://strategyandwargaming.com/2025/09/23/menace-combat-first-impressions-and-preview-so-far-so-damn-good/) from the same developers, now is a great time to pick up Battle Brothers at a discounted price during the Hooded Horse Steam Sale 2026 and dive into this gripping world.See AlsoUbisoft Shuts Down Halifax Studio After Unionization: Coincidence or Union Busting?Spider-Man Joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! - Modded Moveset ShowcaseHytale Early Access Launch: 1 Million Players Expected! Download the Launcher NowWhy is Eve Online Surging in 2025? - The 22-Year-Old MMO's Massive Comeback Explained
Manor Lords
After years filled with anticipation, Manor Lords (https://store.steampowered.com/app/1363080/Manor_Lords/) finally launched in 2024 to widespread acclaim. This medieval strategy title brilliantly combines city-building elements reminiscent of the Anno series with the grand-scale battles found in Total War (https://strategyandwargaming.com/2024/04/27/manor-lords-review-the-best-medieval-game-of-all-time/). It features stunningly realistic real-time strategy combat that truly immerses players in the medieval era. The only reason Manor Lords doesn’t claim the top spot on my list of favorite medieval games (https://strategyandwargaming.com/2025/01/01/the-ultimate-list-of-the-best-medieval-games-of-all-time/4/) is its lack of a mode that allows players like me to create custom battles. Seriously, developers—make this happen!
9 Kingdoms
Among the standout strategy games of 2025 (https://strategyandwargaming.com/2025/12/05/the-15-best-strategy-games-of-2025/), 9 Kingdoms (https://store.steampowered.com/app/2784470/9_Kings/) has emerged as one of the most addictive titles ever released from the Hooded Horse catalog. I absolutely enjoyed every moment spent playing 9 Kings (https://strategyandwargaming.com/2025/05/29/9-kings-review-time-wasted-in-the-best-possible-way/)!
Stay tuned for more recommendations, and let’s explore these captivating games together. What do you think about these selections? Do you have any favorites you’d suggest? Let’s discuss in the comments!