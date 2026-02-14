2025: A Year of Resilience, Revelation, and Controversy in Science

It’s been a year that tested the limits of science and scientists, but through it all, Eos has been at the forefront, capturing the stories that matter most. With the launch of our new blog, Research & Developments (R&D), we’ve committed to delivering timely, in-depth coverage of the latest scientific news. Anchored by our Science Policy Tracker, which updates multiple times daily with global developments, R&D is your go-to resource for staying informed. Bookmark it—you won’t regret it! But here’s where it gets controversial: In a year marked by political upheaval, how much can science truly remain impartial?*

Crowds Rally for Science Across the U.S.

In March, Eos reporters and editors documented the Stand Up for Science rallies that swept the nation. These gatherings weren’t just protests—they were powerful displays of passion, anger, hope, and resilience from scientists facing unprecedented challenges. And this is the part most people miss: Amid the chaos, these rallies revealed a deep-seated unity within the scientific community, a reminder that even in the darkest times, knowledge and truth can unite us.

Highlights from Our Team’s Favorites

Narrowing down the best science stories of 2025 was no easy feat, but a few stood out. Anaise Aristide highlights an Eos article by Katherine Bourzac on air pollution, environmental racism, and the complexities of regulating odors. Bold claim: This piece doesn’t just expose injustice—it challenges us to rethink how we measure and address environmental harm. Another favorite? A New York Times documentary featuring the haunting audio of a melting glacier. Thought-provoking question: Can the sounds of our planet’s demise finally wake us up to the urgency of climate action?

When Disaster Strikes Close to Home

The year began with devastating fires in Los Angeles, displacing thousands and causing millions in damage. Yet, amidst the chaos, scientists across disciplines sprang into action, studying the fires’ impacts on air, land, sea, and communities. Eos’s four-part series on this disaster highlights the resilience of the scientific community. Controversial interpretation: While their work is invaluable, should scientists prioritize their own safety over data collection in such crises?

The Coolest Science of 2025

One article that truly stood out was the story of a security camera capturing the Myanmar earthquake, revealing the pulsing and curving behavior of fault lines. This accidental footage not only confirmed long-held theories but also introduced the fascinating term slickenline. Fun fact: This discovery could reshape how we predict and prepare for future earthquakes.

Sinking Cities and Moral Dilemmas

Grace van Deelen’s article on land subsidence in the U.S. was both eye-opening and alarming. Cities like New York, Denver, and Houston are sinking, largely due to human activities. Bold question: If we know the cause, why aren’t we doing more to stop it? Meanwhile, Heather Goss tackles a moral conundrum in geophysics: as scientists distance themselves from the mining industry due to climate concerns, we desperately need their expertise to find critical minerals for renewable energy. Controversial take: Is it ethical to rely on an industry we’ve morally condemned?

From Ancient Landscapes to Ocean Depths

This year, we marveled at the discovery of ancient grasslands in Virginia and the upgraded Alvin submersible, which now grants scientists access to 99% of the seafloor. And this is the part most people miss: These advancements aren’t just about exploration—they’re about understanding our planet’s past and future.

The Doomsday Glacier and Beyond

The Thwaites Glacier, dubbed the Doomsday Glacier, continues to inch closer to irreversible collapse. Bold prediction: If it goes, the consequences for global sea levels could be catastrophic. Meanwhile, a feature in The Atlantic explores whether our ancestors experienced emotions like we do today. Thought-provoking question: What does it mean for humanity if our emotional landscape has evolved?

Small Satellites, Big Impact

In a year dominated by bleak news about science funding, Kim Cartier’s feature on student-led cubesat programs offered a glimmer of hope. And this is the part most people miss: These programs aren’t just about building satellites—they’re about building the next generation of scientists.

The Batman Effect and Beyond

Finally, let’s not forget the lighter side of science, like The Batman Effect, which showed that unexpected events—like Batman appearing on a train—can significantly increase acts of kindness. Fun fact: Even passengers who didn’t see Batman were more likely to offer their seat. Science truly is stranger than fiction!

Join the Conversation

As we reflect on 2025, one thing is clear: science is as much about asking questions as it is about finding answers. Controversial question: In a world increasingly divided, can science remain a unifying force? Share your thoughts in the comments—we want to hear from you!