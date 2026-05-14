Top 10 Most Watched Shows of 2025: Nielsen Reveals Hits Including Severance (2026)

The world of streaming is a competitive arena, and the battle for viewers' attention is fierce! But who came out on top in 2025? Brace yourself for a surprise...

The Top 10 Most-Watched Shows of 2025:

According to Nielsen, the trusted source for streaming insights, the list of the most-watched shows in 2025 has been unveiled, and it's a real eye-opener. But here's the twist: it's not all about Netflix!

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Squid Game - The reigning champion, with an impressive 18.6 billion minutes watched. Wednesday - A close competitor, captivating audiences across the globe. Love Island - Reality TV at its finest, keeping viewers hooked. Reacher - Action-packed and gripping, it's a fan favorite. Ginny & Georgia - A heartwarming and relatable series. Love Is Blind - A unique dating show that keeps us guessing. The Night Agent - A thrilling spy drama. Severance - And here's where Apple TV makes its mark! Despite competing with streaming giants, Severance secured the 8th spot with 7 billion minutes watched. The Summer I Turned Pretty - A coming-of-age story that resonated with many. You - A psychological thriller that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

But wait, there's more! Nielsen's data only covers up to November 9, which means some late bloomers like Apple's Pluribus and Stranger Things season 5 could have made a splash if the data included the full year.

This list is a testament to the diverse tastes of viewers and the rising popularity of different streaming platforms. And Severance's achievement is a significant milestone for Apple TV, proving it can hold its own against the big players.

So, what's your take on this list? Are you surprised by any of the rankings? And what shows do you think will make a splash in 2026? Share your predictions and opinions in the comments below! And remember, in the world of streaming, the battle for the top spot is never over.