Top 10 Most Watched Netflix Shows of 2025 Part 2: The Surprising Hits! (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling dive into the world of Netflix's most-watched shows in 2025! The streaming giant's latest report has revealed some unexpected hits and fan favorites.

Netflix's subscriber base continues to grow, reaching an impressive 325 million, and the potential acquisition of Warner Bros. could further boost these numbers. But today, we're focusing on the top 10 shows that kept viewers glued to their screens from July to December 2025.

The list includes some familiar faces and a few surprises. Here's a breakdown:

  • Wednesday Season 2: With a whopping 124 million views, this show takes the top spot. A highly anticipated sequel, it seems fans couldn't get enough!
  • Stranger Things Season 5: This beloved series still captivates audiences, raking in 94 million views. Its Christmas and New Year's Eve episodes likely contributed to its success.
  • Untamed Season 1: Now, this is where it gets interesting! Untamed, a murder mystery starring Eric Bana, surprised everyone by securing 93 million views and almost surpassing Stranger Things. A one-off show that became a phenomenon!
  • Squid Game Season 3: The popular series continues to draw in viewers, with 79 million tuning in for the latest season.
  • Stranger Things Season 1: A classic that never gets old, this season attracted 57 million viewers.
  • Monster: The Ed Gein Story Miniseries: Despite mixed reviews, this series about a notorious serial killer intrigued 56 million viewers.
  • Sean Combs: The Reckoning Documentary: A documentary with 51 million views, showcasing the power of non-fiction content on Netflix.
  • Wednesday Season 1: The first season of Wednesday still holds strong with 47 million views.
  • Ms. Rachel Season 1: Netflix's deal with Ms. Rachel paid off, as her relentless focus on the children of Gaza during the war gained her hundreds of millions of views.
  • Stranger Things Season 2: Another season of Stranger Things makes the list with 45 million views.

The biggest surprise? Untamed's incredible success, almost outshining Stranger Things!

But here's where it gets controversial... Despite poor reviews, Monster: The Ed Gein Story attracted a massive audience. And this is the part most people miss: Netflix's kid offerings have shifted from Cocomelon to Ms. Rachel, a popular choice given her extensive YouTube following.

So, what will be the next big hit in 2026? Will Wednesday or Stranger Things continue their reign, or will a new show take the crown?

Feel free to share your thoughts and predictions in the comments! Are you surprised by any of these shows' success? Let's discuss!

