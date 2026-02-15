Top 10 Most Watched Netflix Shows of 2025 Part 2: The Surprising Hits! (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling dive into the world of Netflix's most-watched shows in 2025! The streaming giant's latest report has revealed some unexpected hits and fan favorites.

Netflix's subscriber base continues to grow, reaching an impressive 325 million, and the potential acquisition of Warner Bros. could further boost these numbers. But today, we're focusing on the top 10 shows that kept viewers glued to their screens from July to December 2025.

The list includes some familiar faces and a few surprises. Here's a breakdown:

The biggest surprise? Untamed's incredible success, almost outshining Stranger Things!

But here's where it gets controversial... Despite poor reviews, Monster: The Ed Gein Story attracted a massive audience. And this is the part most people miss: Netflix's kid offerings have shifted from Cocomelon to Ms. Rachel, a popular choice given her extensive YouTube following.

So, what will be the next big hit in 2026? Will Wednesday or Stranger Things continue their reign, or will a new show take the crown?

Feel free to share your thoughts and predictions in the comments! Are you surprised by any of these shows' success? Let's discuss!