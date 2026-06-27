Top 10 MLB Players Making a Splash in the Early 2026 Season (2026)

The Early Birds of Baseball's 2026 Season

The baseball season is off to a flying start, and already, a few players are making waves. In this article, I'll delve into the stories of 10 athletes who have caught my eye, and why their performances could be more than just a flash in the pan.

The Power Surge: Ben Rice and Sal Stewart

Let's start with the sluggers. Ben Rice, the Yankees' first baseman, is on a tear. His numbers last season hinted at his potential, but now he's truly unleashed his power. With an xwOBA in the 100th percentile and a hard-hit rate to match, Rice is punishing pitchers. What's particularly impressive is his ability to maintain this level of performance, suggesting a refined approach at the plate.

Sal Stewart, the Reds' young phenom, is also making a name for himself. His debut last season was impressive, but he's taken it up a notch. Stewart's contact quality is elite, and he's showing a mature eye at the plate, reducing his chase rate significantly. This combination of power and discipline is a recipe for a long, successful career.

Pitching Prowess: José Soriano, Cam Schlittler, and Chase Burns

On the mound, several pitchers are making their mark. José Soriano of the Angels is dominating with his electric stuff. His improved command and elite ground-ball rate make him a force to be reckoned with. If he continues this trajectory, Soriano could be a household name soon.

Cam Schlittler, another Yankee, is building on his impressive rookie season. His high-velocity fastball and heavy-fastball approach are baffling hitters, leading to an astonishing whiff rate. Schlittler's ability to hammer the zone while maintaining control is a rare skill.

Chase Burns, the Reds' top draft pick, is living up to the hype. His debut season hinted at his potential, and now he's delivering. Burns' combination of a blazing fastball and a devastating slider is a nightmare for batters. With his ability to generate whiffs, he's poised to become one of the game's most exciting pitchers.

All-Around Excellence: Jack Leiter, Dillon Dingler, and Wilyer Abreu

Some players are excelling in multiple facets of the game. Jack Leiter, the Rangers' right-hander, is showcasing his highly touted potential. His diverse pitch mix and newfound command are paying dividends, as evidenced by his absurd strikeout-to-walk ratio. Leiter's ability to adjust and refine his game is a testament to his talent.

Dillon Dingler, the Tigers' catcher, is making a case for being one of the best in his position. His offensive numbers are impressive, but it's the underlying improvements that are truly exciting. Dingler's ability to barrel the ball and make hard contact consistently could elevate him to elite status.

Wilyer Abreu, the Red Sox outfielder, is a well-rounded talent. His performance at the World Baseball Classic was a preview of what he's capable of. Abreu's excellent defense, combined with his improved contact quality, makes him a complete player. His early-season numbers are a testament to his dedication and skill.

Surprising Stars: Cam Smith and Liam Hicks

Two players who were not on many radars are making significant impacts. Cam Smith, the Astros' outfielder, is showcasing the skills that made him a first-round draft pick. His all-around excellence is translating into results, and his breakout could be a game-changer for Houston.

Liam Hicks, the Marlins' Rule 5 pick, is a surprise package. His plate discipline and contact skills have improved dramatically, and he's unlocking hidden power. Hicks' ability to make adjustments and find success is a testament to his work ethic and talent.

The Bigger Picture

What's fascinating about these early standouts is the mix of established stars and emerging talents. Some, like Rice and Soriano, are building on their previous success, while others, like Stewart and Schlittler, are making their mark as rookies. This blend of experience and youth is a testament to the depth of talent in the league.

As the season progresses, it will be intriguing to see if these players can maintain their form. The challenge for many will be consistency. Can they sustain their early success over a grueling season? This is where the true test of their abilities lies.

In my opinion, these 10 players are not just early-season wonders but potential catalysts for their teams' success. Their performances are a reminder that in baseball, talent can emerge from anywhere, and that the game is always evolving. As we continue to watch these players, we're not just witnessing individual achievements but also the future of the sport.