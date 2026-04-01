Top 10 Long Island Hospitals Ranked Best in New York State by Newsweek - Full List & Insights (2026)

10 Long Island Hospitals Named Among New York's Best by Newsweek

A recent report from Newsweek and Statista has ranked 10 Long Island hospitals among the best in New York State. This achievement is particularly notable as these hospitals make up one-third of the 30 top-rated hospitals in the state, according to the national magazine's criteria for quality, reputation, and patient experience and outcomes. The high rankings come at a time when demand for healthcare is increasing due to the aging population of Long Island, as reported by Newsday.

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The hospitals that made the list are: North Shore University Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mather Hospital, Glen Cove Hospital, Huntington Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital, Stony Brook University Hospital, and St. Charles Hospital. Seven of these hospitals are managed by Northwell Health, a New Hyde Park-based healthcare provider.

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Newsweek and Statista's scoring system, based on data from 2024 to 2025, included hospital accreditation organizations, federal Medicare and Medicaid programs, and a nationwide survey of medical professionals. North Shore University Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center, both part of Northwell Health, ranked third and fifth, respectively, among the 30 top hospitals in New York State.

Peter Silver, senior vice president and chief quality officer for Northwell Health, attributed the high rankings to the company's focus on internal data analysis and monthly comparison to national benchmarks to enhance safety. He emphasized the expectation of Long Islanders and New Yorkers for the highest quality healthcare.

However, experts caution that rankings should not be the sole factor in choosing a hospital. Patricia Kelmar, a senior director of healthcare campaigns with U.S. PIRG, advises consumers to consider multiple factors, as hospital conditions can vary daily. She recommends exploring ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and Leap Frog's patient safety ratings for a more comprehensive evaluation.

The healthcare industry on Long Island is expanding, with the Baby Boom generation aging and increasing demand for healthcare services. According to Shital Patel, a principal economist, the healthcare and social assistance industry employed 263,611 people in the third quarter of 2025, a 27% increase from a decade ago. Hospital networks on Long Island have also grown, with Northwell Health merging with Nuvance and Allied Physicians Group expanding through acquisitions.

Top 10 Long Island Hospitals Ranked Best in New York State by Newsweek - Full List & Insights (2026)

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