Top 10 Ice Cream Shops in Massachusetts: A Delicious Ranking (2026)

The quest for the ultimate ice cream experience in Massachusetts is a journey that many have embarked on, and I'm here to share my findings. As an avid ice cream enthusiast, I've scoured the state, sampling scoops and seeking out the hidden gems that make each bite truly memorable. So, without further ado, let's dive into the top 10 ice cream shops in Massachusetts, each offering a unique and delightful experience.

Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe - The Crown Jewel

In my opinion, the Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe in Peabody is the undisputed champion of Massachusetts' ice cream scene. What sets Holy Cow apart is its signature flavor, Ritzy AF, which has been hailed as the best ice cream flavor in North America. This salted butter cracker ice cream, enhanced with homemade Ritz Cracker toffee bark, is a masterpiece in a cone. The attention to detail in creating this flavor is remarkable, and it's no wonder they've garnered numerous awards for their simple yet exquisite chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry offerings. The bakery that operates alongside the ice cream shop is a testament to their commitment to quality, as every mix-in is crafted with care.

Richardson's Ice Cream - A Classic Dairy Farm Experience

Richardson's Ice Cream in Middleton offers a delightful escape from the modern ice cream shop. This spot is a classic dairy farm experience, complete with mini-golf, batting cages, and even a driving range. The ice cream itself is exceptional, and the portions are generous, all at some of the best prices around. Richardson's is a family-friendly destination, providing a fun and nostalgic experience for visitors of all ages.

New City Microcreamery - Central Mass' Hidden Treasure

New City Microcreamery in Hudson is my pick for the best ice cream spot in Central Mass. Their flavors are simply extraordinary, with a vanilla that packs a punch and Oreo mix-ins that are homemade and indulgent. The outdoor seating, coffee options, and a fun outdoor alley space make it a perfect spot for a summer afternoon. And let's not forget the speakeasy hidden at the back of the shop, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the experience.

Toscanini's - A Boston Institution

Toscanini's in Cambridge is a Boston institution and a must-visit for ice cream lovers. Their flavors are simply terrific, from the foundational to the mix-ins. The Toscanini's B3, a blend of brown butter, brown sugar, and brownies, is a standout flavor that left a lasting impression. This shop has received national accolades, and it's easy to see why.

Flayvors of Cook Farm - A Dairy Farm Experience

Flayvors of Cook Farm in Hadley provides a simple, warm, and wonderful dairy farm experience. The cows are right there, and sometimes chickens wander around. The farm store is compact but great, and the ice cream is a bonkers range of flavors. While their asparagus ice cream is a cult favorite, I recommend trying their summer seasonal flavors like strawberry rhubarb and watermelon chip for a truly delightful experience.

Honeycomb Creamery - Innovative Flavors

Honeycomb Creamery in Cambridge is a small shop with big flavors. Their innovative spins on flavors, such as brown sugar vanilla and salted caramel crackle, have earned them tons of accolades. The maple blueberry ice cream I had during my visit was one of the most gorgeous flavors I've had in a long time, showcasing their commitment to creativity and quality.

Cal's Creamery - Fun-Sounding Flavors

Cal's Creamery in Reading is a hidden gem that blew me away. Their fun-sounding flavors, such as cinnamon bun, Lucky Charms cannoli, and brown butter chocolate chip cookie, offer a delightful decision-making process. This shop is a great example of how unique and exciting flavors can elevate the ice cream experience.

Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour - Summer Ice Cream Experience

Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee captures the essence of the summer ice cream experience. Their bubbly and colorful space makes standing in line bearable, and the 12-flavor sampler allows you to sample a little bit of everything. This shop is a perfect spot for those seeking a vibrant and enjoyable ice cream adventure.

SoCo Creamery - Hidden Gem in Great Barrington

SoCo Creamery in Great Barrington is a hidden gem that has been quietly churning out some of the state's best ice cream for over 20 years. Their simple chocolate and strawberry flavors pop with quality, and the experience of visiting the Berkshires makes it all the more special. SoCo Creamery is a prime example of why making a trip out west is worth it.

Kimball Farm - Big Portions and Great Prices

Kimball Farm in Westford (with multiple locations) is a favorite among locals and visitors alike. Their big portions, great prices, and amazing flavors, such as the impressive vanilla and the life-solving chocolate peanut butter, make it a go-to destination. The flagship location in Westford is a must-visit, but their spots in Lancaster and Carlisle are equally fantastic.

In conclusion, Massachusetts is a haven for ice cream lovers, offering a diverse range of experiences. From the classic dairy farm to the innovative flavors, each shop has its own unique charm. These top 10 ice cream shops are a testament to the state's culinary excellence, and I encourage everyone to embark on their own ice cream adventure to discover their favorites.