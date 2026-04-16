CIBC's Sid Mokhtari, a renowned market technician, has once again outperformed the TSX with his monthly stock picks. In 2025, his portfolio soared 51.3%, surpassing the broader index's 28.3% return. This isn't a fluke; his disciplined approach has consistently delivered strong results. Mokhtari's strategy involves screening and selecting stocks from the S&P/TSX Composite Index's largest 100 members by market capitalization, focusing on technical analysis. His picks for January include a diverse range of sectors: materials (CCL Industries, Ivanhoe Mines, Nutrien), consumer discretionary (Dollarama, Gildan Activewear), financials (Fairfax Financial Holdings, Great-West Lifeco), consumer staples (Premium Brands Holdings), telecom (Quebecor), and industrials (TFI International). Historically, January has been a positive month for equity markets, with an average S&P/TSX Composite Index return of 1.2%. Mokhtari's insights suggest a shift towards cyclicals, value, and GARP (growth at a reasonable price) stocks, potentially reversing the momentum of high-beta, growth-focused investments. This analysis highlights the importance of staying informed and adapting investment strategies to market trends.
Top 10 Canadian Stock Picks for January 2024 | Outperforming the TSX with Sid Mokhtari’s Insights (2026)
References
- https://www.theglobeandmail.com/investing/markets/inside-the-market/article-a-copper-covered-call-etf-freehold-royalties-constellation-and-more/
- https://globalnews.ca/news/11611088/statistics-canada-job-cuts/
- https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-ci-financial-invesco-fund-business-mutual-funds-etfs/
- https://www.theglobeandmail.com/investing/markets/inside-the-market/article-cibcs-sid-mokhtari-outperformed-the-tsx-again-last-month-here-are-his/
- https://vocm.com/2025/12/29/yyt-expands-food-and-drink-options-beyond-security/
- https://www.sootoday.com/local-news/weather-related-closures-and-cancellations-11675289
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