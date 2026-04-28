Top 10 Best Sandwich Fillings You NEED to Try! (Controversial #1) (2026)

Sandwiches: The Ultimate Comfort Food, But Which Filling Reigns Supreme?

Sandwiches are a beloved staple, offering convenience and a satisfying meal in one. While trends come and go, sandwiches remain a constant in our culinary landscape. However, not all sandwiches are created equal, and some combinations truly stand out.

From classic favorites to unexpected delights, we've embarked on a quest to uncover the best sandwich fillings. Join us as we explore the opinions of experts and food enthusiasts, uncovering the ultimate sandwich rankings.

But here's where it gets controversial... some of these recommendations might just surprise you!

Salad Sandwich: A Classic That Never Fades

The humble salad sandwich, a timeless favorite, is a go-to for many. Amira Georgy, our Digital Food Director, emphasizes the importance of a well-crafted salad sandwich, including grated carrot, tomato, lettuce, onion, and beetroot, with a generous spread of butter. It's a delightful blend of textures and flavors, neatly packaged in a single bite.

Leftovers: Transforming Last Night's Dinner

An undisputed truth: leftovers often taste even better the next day. And what better way to utilize them than in a delicious sandwich? Jade Dunn, our Deputy Content Director, swears by using leftover pork belly, creating a banh mi-inspired sandwich with Vietnamese salad and coriander. Food Director Michelle Southan opts for meatloaf, warmed up and placed on buttered white bread with tomato sauce.

Chicken: Endless Possibilities

Chicken takes the sixth spot for its versatility. Whether hot or cold, chicken sandwiches offer an array of options. From a toasted Turkish bread sandwich with chicken, avocado, and cheese to a fancy chicken and mayo creation with toasted almonds and celery, there's something for everyone. Jade's curried chicken with mango chutney is a sweet-savoury delight, while Michelle's meatloaf sandwich is a comforting classic.

Ham: A Favorite Down Under

Any Aussie meat-lover has likely enjoyed a ham sanga. The ham and cheese toastie is a go-to comfort food, especially when paired with tomato soup. Digital Editor Rebecca Nittolo prefers her ham with English mustard and a unique twist: salt and vinegar potato chips. It's a bold combination that showcases her English heritage.

Mortadella: Ham's Sophisticated Cousin

Mortadella, an Italian cured meat, elevates any sandwich. Rebecca's favorite combination includes mortadella and stracciatella cheese on focaccia with spicy guindilla peppers. It's a celebration of Italian flavors, a perfect blend of salt, creaminess, and spice.

Cheese: The Ultimate Girl Dinner

A cheese toastie is a beloved choice for a girls' night, but there's more to cheese than just that. Recipes Editor Sonya Gellert recommends cheddar with pickled onion, a simple classic. Senior Social and Content Producer Marina Karris opts for cream cheese with cucumber or tomato, a simple yet delicious combination.

Peanut Butter: A Reliable Delight

Peanut butter is a close second, a reliable and delicious option. Amira swears by the perfect balance of salty and sweet in peanut butter with honey. It's a nutty, creamy delight, with floral notes from the honey.

Egg: The Undisputed Champion

Egg is a polarizing food, loved by some and hated by others. Yet, it's the undisputed number one sandwich filling among our taste team. From classic egg mayo with dill to egg and cress on wholemeal bread, these combinations are nostalgic and satisfying. Michelle's curried egg and iceberg lettuce sandwich is a trip down memory lane, while Sonya's scrambled tofu twist offers a vegan alternative.

So, there you have it! Our definitive list of the best sandwich fillings. Whether you're packing for a picnic, hosting guests, or preparing lunch for the office, these suggestions will elevate your sandwich game. Your taste buds will thank you for trying something new!

What's your favorite sandwich filling? Do you agree with our rankings? We'd love to hear your thoughts and alternative suggestions in the comments below!